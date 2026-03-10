https://sputnikglobe.com/20260310/trump-threatens-to-hit-iran-twenty-times-harder-over-strait-of-hormuz-oil-flows-1123799379.html

Trump Threatens to ‘Hit’ Iran ‘Twenty Times Harder’ Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Flows

US President Donald Trump warned Iran against disrupting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, saying Washington would respond with far stronger military action.

“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far,” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.He added that the US could target sites that would make it “virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again,” while saying he hopes such a scenario “does not happen.” Trump described the policy as “a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait.”

