US May Lift Some Oil Sanctions to Stabilize Prices — Trump

President Donald Trump said the US plans to waive certain oil-related sanctions on some countries in an effort to reduce energy prices.

"We're also waiving certain oil-related sanctions to reduce prices. So we have sanctions in some countries, we're going to take those sanctions off till this straightens up," Trump said at a press conference. After the United States lifts sanctions, it may not return to them, because the peace will be restored, the president added. Trump said that the oil prices had been artificially increased after the US-Israeli aggression against Iran. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the US-Israeli aggression. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei’s assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli aggression and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.

