Damage to Forces Attacking Iran to Grow Exponentially - Iranian Ambassador
Damage to the forces that attacked Iran will grow exponentially, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.
"American and Israeli forces are already familiar with some of Iran's defensive capabilities ... As the aggression continues, damage to enemy forces and equipment will grow exponentially," Jalali said.
Iran "has a unique doctrine in combat strategies and tactics and adjusts the level and intensity of conflict on each front according to its specific needs," he added.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.