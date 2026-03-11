https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/damage-to-forces-attacking-iran-to-grow-exponentially---iranian-ambassador-1123804161.html

Damage to Forces Attacking Iran to Grow Exponentially - Iranian Ambassador

Damage to Forces Attacking Iran to Grow Exponentially - Iranian Ambassador

Sputnik International

Damage to the forces that attacked Iran will grow exponentially, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.

2026-03-11T03:17+0000

2026-03-11T03:17+0000

2026-03-11T04:15+0000

world

iran

israel

ayatollah ali khamenei

khasem jalali

middle east

foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/04/1123761748_0:245:3072:1973_1920x0_80_0_0_8483a72825cc2822661441f60791b608.jpg

Iran "has a unique doctrine in combat strategies and tactics and adjusts the level and intensity of conflict on each front according to its specific needs," he added.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260310/pepe-escobar-iran-has-served-the-us-an-eviction-notice-1123802375.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran war, us-iran war, iran-us war, iranian missile strikes, iran's strongest strikes