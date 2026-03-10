https://sputnikglobe.com/20260310/pepe-escobar-iran-has-served-the-us-an-eviction-notice-1123802375.html

Pepe Escobar: Iran Has Served the US an Eviction Notice

Pepe Escobar: Iran Has Served the US an Eviction Notice

Sputnik International

The new Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, 57, chosen by the Assembly of Experts, so far has not spoken a single word in public.

2026-03-10T14:09+0000

2026-03-10T14:09+0000

2026-03-10T14:10+0000

analysis

ayatollah ali khamenei

donald trump

middle east

vladimir putin

iran

tehran

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

assembly of experts (iran)

hezbollah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/0a/1123802361_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7a38f97a81f6c69e982ab7766423b9db.jpg

The IRGC is speaking for him. From the start, Mojtaba was the preferred candidate to succeed Ayatollah Khamenei, the man who planned in meticulous detail how to break the Empire’s back.The IRGC is now showing to the whole planet, especially the Global South, what was lying behind the “restraint" advised by Khamenei for years.These are only some of the most prominent conditions for a possible ceasefire – assuming Tehran will ever trust the United States to comply:Let that slowly sink in. Here we have Iran telling the self-described, hyperbolic most powerful military in the history of the world to essentially surrender.Now compound it with IRGC Aerospace Force Commander.Majid Mousavi announcing that, “after neutralizing US air defense layers in the region, Iran is transitioning to a new missile doctrine. From now on, no missiles carrying warheads lighter than 1 ton will be used. Waves of missile attacks will be more frequent and more widespread.”That is already translating, in practice, as the IRGC launching more Kheibar Shekan solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missiles, as it happened earlier this week on Tel Aviv and on the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.The code for this first operation, significantly, was “Labbayk ya Khamenei”. That means “At Your Service, O Khamenei”. Read it as the first Iranian operation explicitly dedicated to the new Supreme Leader.The Kheibar Shekan – range of 1,450 km - is road-mobile; ready to be launched from a truck in less than 30 minutes; flies under satellite-aided guidance with a maneuverable re-entry vehicle that executes terminal zigzag evasion at speeds the IRGC claims reach as much as Mach 10.And yes: from now on it carries 1-ton warheads. That doubles the blast radius and the destructive power of each missile, as much as it doubles, or triples, or quadruples, the US-Israeli Interceptor Hell.A Patriot PAC-3 interceptor costs $4 million. A THAAD interceptor costs $12.7 million. An Arrow-3 costs $3.5 million. They have all been methodically, serially destroyed by the IRGC.In practice, from now the Epstein Syndicate needs to use more interceptors – that they don’t have - per each incoming missile to perhaps achieve the same probability of success.And then there are the Khorramshahr-4 missiles: liquid-fueled, 2,000 to 3,000-kilometer range, carrying even heavier 1,500 to 1,800-kilogram warheads, with thruster-powered maneuverable re-entry vehicles.We are talking about the heaviest conventional warheads in Iran’s arsenal, launched side by side with the upgraded Kheibar Shekans.All in name of “Labbayk ya Khamenei”. The symbology speaks unmeasurable volumes.Humiliation, Not NegotiationThese are the latest undeniable facts on the battlefield.Assuming somebody in Washington with an IQ over room temperature bothered to explain them to the White House, it’s no wonder Trump is now bragging that the war is “very complete”. Incidentally, that happened after (italics mine) his 1-hour phone call to President Putin, requested by the White House.Moscow’s read-out, delivered by the unflappable presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov, contains this jade pearl:That’s diplo-talk for Putin telling the Americans some hard facts of life, and volunteering to find that oh so elusive off-ramp.Assuming Tehran wants to play ball.According to ceaseless Washington spin, the proverbial Beltway sycophants are urging Trump to "formulate a plan for the US withdrawal from the war”, announcing that "the military has largely achieved its goals” (even though they haven’t).The fact is that the White House have already asked Turkiye, Qatar and Oman to relay American ceasefire proposals to Tehran.The Iranian response is encapsulated here:Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf: “We are absolutely NOT seeking a ceasefire. We believe the aggressor must be struck in the mouth so that it learns a lesson and never again even thinks of attacking dear Iran.”Which brings us once again to why Trump endlessly bragging about “we’re winning”, would call President Putin as the war rages, and only a few hours after Putin adamantly proclaimed his “unwavering support” for Iran and the new Rahbar (“Leader”), Mojtaba Khamenei.The answer, inevitably, is Trump looking for an exit-ramp. The absolute majority of the planet, as well as quite a few players across vassal lands, are already blaming the US for the collapse of the global economy.That’s because the whole continuity of government, set in motion by the slain Ayatollah Khamenei, is supremely confident that they can bring down the Epstein Syndicate to its drenched-in-blood knees.Ayatollah Khamenei pulled off what may go down in History as the greatest upset in 21stcentury geopolitics. All merit to his clarity of vision, endurance, self-sacrifice, and the mind-boggling meticulous planning of the mosaic defense strategy, now in effect.What Iran under Mojtaba Khamenei – and that’s a national consensus – wants now is an unmistakable victory. The Empire of Chaos, Plunder and Permanent Strikes, with its “If I don’t like you, I kill you” ethos, must be thoroughly humiliated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/irans-council-of-experts-elects-mojtaba-khamenei-as-new-supreme-leader-1123791203.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/specs-of-kheibar-shekan-missile-iran-uses-to-strike-terror-targets-1116222276.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/why-irans-resilience-and-asymmetric-tactics-caught-us-coalition-by-surprise-1123749243.html

iran

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Pepe Escobar https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101642/49/1016424943_868:0:3100:2232_100x100_80_0_0_a742038b05a1847ce42e71952e4994d5.jpg

Pepe Escobar https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101642/49/1016424943_868:0:3100:2232_100x100_80_0_0_a742038b05a1847ce42e71952e4994d5.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pepe Escobar https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101642/49/1016424943_868:0:3100:2232_100x100_80_0_0_a742038b05a1847ce42e71952e4994d5.jpg

mojtaba khamenei, supreme leader of iran, iran leadership transition, assembly of experts iran, irgc strategy, iran us conflict, iran missile doctrine, kheibar shekan missile, khorramshahr-4 missile, iran ballistic missile program, strait of hormuz crisis, west asia geopolitics, iran sanctions demands, iran ceasefire conditions, abbas araghchi statement, mohammad ghalibaf iran parliament, us bases in west asia, iran military strategy, iran israel conflict, iran global south narrative