International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/military-will-determine-response-to-ukraines-attack-on-bryansk-region---kremlin-1123805275.html
Military Will Determine Response to Ukraine's Attack on Bryansk Region - Kremlin
Military Will Determine Response to Ukraine's Attack on Bryansk Region - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The Russian military will determine the response to the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the Bryansk Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-03-11T08:35+0000
2026-03-11T08:35+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
donald trump
russia
ukraine
bryansk
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0e/1119771540_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a779566a494d474cb39b623383a97cb2.jpg
The Russian military will determine the response to the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the Bryansk Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.The military operation continues and it must be successful, the official said, adding that Russia's success in the military operation should eliminate the danger of attacks on the country's territory, similar to the attack on Bryansk.Russia is dealing with enemy social networks that are at the top of the competition, it is necessary to work in this direction, Peskov said.Russia welcomes US President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, and is grateful for them, the Kremlin spokesman said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/ukrainian-strike-on-russias-bryansk-preplanned-to-kill-civilians---lawmaker-1123804964.html
russia
ukraine
bryansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0e/1119771540_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b0a371a51cdc1ec55b79c32025270389.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the russian military will determine the response to the ukrainian armed forces' strike on the bryansk region, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov said on wednesday.
the russian military will determine the response to the ukrainian armed forces' strike on the bryansk region, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov said on wednesday.

Military Will Determine Response to Ukraine's Attack on Bryansk Region - Kremlin

08:35 GMT 11.03.2026
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankAn apartment building damaged after a downed Ukrainian missile had fallen on it and a fire broke out, in the city of Kursk, Russia
An apartment building damaged after a downed Ukrainian missile had fallen on it and a fire broke out, in the city of Kursk, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2026
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
On Tuesday, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the Ukrainian armed forces had launched a missile attack on Bryansk, killing six people and injuring 37 others.
The Russian military will determine the response to the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the Bryansk Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"It will be up to our military to decide," Peskov said.
The military operation continues and it must be successful, the official said, adding that Russia's success in the military operation should eliminate the danger of attacks on the country's territory, similar to the attack on Bryansk.
Russia is dealing with enemy social networks that are at the top of the competition, it is necessary to work in this direction, Peskov said.

"We are dealing with enemy social networks, which are at the top of the competition in the CIS, all over the world. We do not work in these environments. We need to figure out how we are going to do this next. Because we do not work with Telegram, and then where do we get to convey thoughts? And we have to figure it out," Peskov said at the Modern Media: Technologies, Meanings, Frames conference.

Law enforcement officers are seen near a supermarket damaged during a missile strike by the Ukrainian armed forces amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2026
Russia
Ukrainian Strike on Russia's Bryansk Preplanned to Kill Civilians - Lawmaker
07:04 GMT
Russia welcomes US President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, and is grateful for them, the Kremlin spokesman said.
"We welcome these efforts and are grateful for them," Peskov said, when asked about how Russia assesses Trump's efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала