The Russian military will determine the response to the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the Bryansk Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Russian military will determine the response to the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the Bryansk Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.The military operation continues and it must be successful, the official said, adding that Russia's success in the military operation should eliminate the danger of attacks on the country's territory, similar to the attack on Bryansk.Russia is dealing with enemy social networks that are at the top of the competition, it is necessary to work in this direction, Peskov said.Russia welcomes US President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, and is grateful for them, the Kremlin spokesman said.

