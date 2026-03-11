https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/military-will-determine-response-to-ukraines-attack-on-bryansk-region---kremlin-1123805275.html
Military Will Determine Response to Ukraine's Attack on Bryansk Region - Kremlin
The Russian military will determine the response to the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the Bryansk Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Russia welcomes US President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, and is grateful for them, the Kremlin spokesman said.
On Tuesday, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the Ukrainian armed forces had launched a missile attack on Bryansk, killing six people and injuring 37 others.
The Russian military will determine the response to the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the Bryansk Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"It will be up to our military to decide," Peskov said.
The military operation continues and it must be successful, the official said, adding that Russia's success in the military operation should eliminate the danger of attacks on the country's territory, similar to the attack on Bryansk.
Russia is dealing with enemy social networks that are at the top of the competition, it is necessary to work in this direction, Peskov said.
"We are dealing with enemy social networks, which are at the top of the competition in the CIS, all over the world. We do not work in these environments. We need to figure out how we are going to do this next. Because we do not work with Telegram, and then where do we get to convey thoughts? And we have to figure it out," Peskov said at the Modern Media: Technologies, Meanings, Frames conference.
Russia welcomes US President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, and is grateful for them, the Kremlin spokesman said.
"We welcome these efforts and are grateful for them," Peskov said, when asked about how Russia assesses Trump's efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.