Ukrainian Strike on Russia's Bryansk Preplanned to Kill Civilians - Lawmaker
The Ukrainian armed forces' missile attack on Russia's Bryansk Region has been preplanned to kill as many civilians as possible, Dmitry Belik, a lawmaker of the Russian parliament's lower house and a member of the Committee on International Affairs, told Sputnik.
2026-03-11T07:04+0000
With such attacks, the Kiev regime has once again proved it is following the path of fascists, famous for punitive operations and heinous crimes against humanity, the lawmaker said. On Tuesday evening, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the Ukrainian forces had launched a missile attack on Bryansk, killing six people and injuring 37 others. The Russian Health Ministry said that 35 wounded had been hospitalized in Bryansk, some in serious condition.
The Ukrainian armed forces' missile attack on Russia's Bryansk Region has been preplanned to kill as many civilians as possible, Dmitry Belik, a lawmaker of the Russian parliament's lower house and a member of the Committee on International Affairs, told Sputnik.
"The attack on Bryansk was planned in advance to maximize damage and civilian deaths. The strike on Bryansk is a war crime," Dmitry Belik, a lawmaker of the Russian parliament's lower house and a member of the Committee on International Affairs, told Sputnik.
With such attacks, the Kiev regime has once again proved it is following the path of fascists, famous for punitive operations and heinous crimes against humanity, the lawmaker said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces are the twin army of the Nazi SS units," he said.
On Tuesday evening, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the Ukrainian forces had launched a missile attack on Bryansk, killing six people and injuring 37 others. The Russian Health Ministry said that 35 wounded had been hospitalized in Bryansk, some in serious condition.