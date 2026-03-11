International
North Korea Test-Fired Strategic Cruise Missiles From Destroyer
North Korea Test-Fired Strategic Cruise Missiles From Destroyer
North Korea test-fired strategic cruise missiles from the Choe Hyon destroyer, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported.
The test-fire was conducted on March 10, the report said. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the drills via video link, the report added.
North Korea Test-Fired Strategic Cruise Missiles From Destroyer

03:38 GMT 11.03.2026
North Korea test-fires strategic cruise missiles from Choe Hyon destroyer, March 10, 2026 (KCNA)
North Korea test-fired strategic cruise missiles from the Choe Hyon destroyer, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported.
The test-fire was conducted on March 10, the report said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the drills via video link, the report added.
