North Korea Test-Fired Strategic Cruise Missiles From Destroyer

North Korea test-fired strategic cruise missiles from the Choe Hyon destroyer, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported.
The test-fire was conducted on March 10, the report said. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the drills via video link, the report added.
03:38 GMT 11.03.2026 (Updated: 04:20 GMT 11.03.2026)
