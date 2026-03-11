https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/putin-holds-telephone-conversation-with-president-of-uae---kremlin-1123808097.html

Putin Holds Telephone Conversation With President of UAE

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Putin expressed gratitude to Al Nahyan for the assistance and support provided to Russians staying in the UAE, the statement said. The presidents exchanged views on the dangerously deteriorating situation in the Middle East region, and Putin stressed the need to stop the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and resolve it through negotiations, the statement said.

