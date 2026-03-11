International
Putin Holds Telephone Conversation With President of UAE
Putin Holds Telephone Conversation With President of UAE
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
Putin expressed gratitude to Al Nahyan for the assistance and support provided to Russians staying in the UAE, the statement said. The presidents exchanged views on the dangerously deteriorating situation in the Middle East region, and Putin stressed the need to stop the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and resolve it through negotiations, the statement said.
Putin Holds Telephone Conversation With President of UAE

11:48 GMT 11.03.2026 (Updated: 12:07 GMT 11.03.2026)
Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the statement said.
Putin expressed gratitude to Al Nahyan for the assistance and support provided to Russians staying in the UAE, the statement said.
"Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his 65th birthday, wished him good health, prosperity and further success, and noted his great personal contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and the UAE," the statement said.
The presidents exchanged views on the dangerously deteriorating situation in the Middle East region, and Putin stressed the need to stop the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and resolve it through negotiations, the statement said.
