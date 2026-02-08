International
Putin Thanks UAE President for Assistance in Gen. Alexeyev Attack Arrest - Kremlin
Putin Thanks UAE President for Assistance in Gen. Alexeyev Attack Arrest - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation yesterday evening with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, thanking him for cooperation between the intelligence services and for the assistance in detaining the suspect involved in the terrorist attack against Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
"Yesterday evening, President Putin had a phone call with UAE President Mohammed Al Nahyan. President Putin thanked his Emirati counterpart for effective cooperation through special services channels and for the UAE's assistance in detaining a suspect involved in the terrorist attack on Gen. [Vladimir] Alexeyev. The heads of state also continued discussing topics that were on the agenda during Nahyan's recent visit to Moscow," he said.On Sunday, the Investigative Committee identified the perpetrator as Lyubomir Korba, a Russian citizen and a native of the Ternopol Region of what used to be the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. He arrived in Moscow in late December on a mission from Ukrainian special services to commit a terrorist attack. Russian citizens Viktor Vasin and Zinaida Serebritskaya were identified as his accomplices.The FSB said that Vasin had been detained in Moscow, while Serebritskaya had fled to Ukraine. Korba fled Russia after committing the crime. He was detained in Dubai and extradited back to Russia. The FSB published a video that showed Korba, handcuffed and blindfolded, being escorted by security agents off a plane that arrived from the UAE and placed into a vehicle.The FSB also showed footage of a pistol found in a snowdrift and of Korba, wearing mask and hoodie, boarding a bus, presumably following the crime.Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said that a criminal case had been opened on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted murder of a military serviceman and firearms trafficking. The general was hospitalized.The shooter is believed to have fired at least three shots at Alexeyev in a residential building in Moscow on February 6 using a Makarov pistol-type gun equipped with a silencer.
Putin Thanks UAE President for Assistance in Gen. Alexeyev Attack Arrest - Kremlin

11:45 GMT 08.02.2026 (Updated: 14:00 GMT 08.02.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation yesterday evening with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, thanking him for cooperation between the intelligence services and for the assistance in detaining the suspect involved in the terrorist attack against Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
"Yesterday evening, President Putin had a phone call with UAE President Mohammed Al Nahyan. President Putin thanked his Emirati counterpart for effective cooperation through special services channels and for the UAE's assistance in detaining a suspect involved in the terrorist attack on Gen. [Vladimir] Alexeyev. The heads of state also continued discussing topics that were on the agenda during Nahyan's recent visit to Moscow," he said.
On Sunday, the Investigative Committee identified the perpetrator as Lyubomir Korba, a Russian citizen and a native of the Ternopol Region of what used to be the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. He arrived in Moscow in late December on a mission from Ukrainian special services to commit a terrorist attack. Russian citizens Viktor Vasin and Zinaida Serebritskaya were identified as his accomplices.
The FSB said that Vasin had been detained in Moscow, while Serebritskaya had fled to Ukraine. Korba fled Russia after committing the crime. He was detained in Dubai and extradited back to Russia. The FSB published a video that showed Korba, handcuffed and blindfolded, being escorted by security agents off a plane that arrived from the UAE and placed into a vehicle.
The FSB also showed footage of a pistol found in a snowdrift and of Korba, wearing mask and hoodie, boarding a bus, presumably following the crime.
Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said that a criminal case had been opened on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted murder of a military serviceman and firearms trafficking. The general was hospitalized.
The shooter is believed to have fired at least three shots at Alexeyev in a residential building in Moscow on February 6 using a Makarov pistol-type gun equipped with a silencer.
