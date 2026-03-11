https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/russian-forces-take-control-of-chervonaya-zarya-settlement-in-sumy-region-1123807278.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Chervonaya Zarya Settlement in Sumy Region
Russian Forces Take Control of Chervonaya Zarya Settlement in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Sever battlegroup took control of the settlement of Chervonaya Zarya in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-03-11T10:06+0000
2026-03-11T10:06+0000
2026-03-11T10:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0f/1123118319_0:153:3096:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_9c8589079984be1daf67f35ace4602cb.jpg
Ukraine lost more than 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.This is in addition to over 315 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 245 by the Sever battlegroup, up to 180 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 190 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 90 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian aerospace forces shot down two UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/ukrainian-forces-in-dobropolye-area-keep-records-in-english-french---source-1123806024.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0f/1123118319_183:0:2914:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb9d423cb567060b4c0d12eace16240.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's sever battlegroup took control of the settlement of chervonaya zarya in the sumy region, the russian defense ministry said on wednesday.
russia's sever battlegroup took control of the settlement of chervonaya zarya in the sumy region, the russian defense ministry said on wednesday.
Russian Forces Take Control of Chervonaya Zarya Settlement in Sumy Region
Russia's Sever battlegroup took control of the settlement of Chervonaya Zarya in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"As a result of active operations, units of the Sever group of forces have established control over the settlement of Chervonaya Zarya in the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost more than 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 350 military personnel, two armored personnel carriers, seven armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, three artillery pieces and a radar station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 315 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 245 by the Sever battlegroup, up to 180 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 190 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 90 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian aerospace forces shot down two UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, the ministry said.