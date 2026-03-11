International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Chervonaya Zarya Settlement in Sumy Region
Russian Forces Take Control of Chervonaya Zarya Settlement in Sumy Region
Russia's Sever battlegroup took control of the settlement of Chervonaya Zarya in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Ukraine lost more than 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.This is in addition to over 315 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 245 by the Sever battlegroup, up to 180 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 190 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 90 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian aerospace forces shot down two UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, the ministry said.
russia's sever battlegroup took control of the settlement of chervonaya zarya in the sumy region, the russian defense ministry said on wednesday.
russia's sever battlegroup took control of the settlement of chervonaya zarya in the sumy region, the russian defense ministry said on wednesday.

Russian Forces Take Control of Chervonaya Zarya Settlement in Sumy Region

Russia's Sever battlegroup took control of the settlement of Chervonaya Zarya in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"As a result of active operations, units of the Sever group of forces have established control over the settlement of Chervonaya Zarya in the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost more than 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 350 military personnel, two armored personnel carriers, seven armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, three artillery pieces and a radar station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 315 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 245 by the Sever battlegroup, up to 180 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 190 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 90 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian aerospace forces shot down two UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, the ministry said.
Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, center left, visits Bovington Camp, a British Army military base where Ukrainian soldiers are training on Challenger 2 tanks - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Forces in Dobropolye Area Keep Records in English, French - Source
09:10 GMT
