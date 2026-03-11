https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/russian-forces-take-control-of-chervonaya-zarya-settlement-in-sumy-region-1123807278.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Chervonaya Zarya Settlement in Sumy Region

Russia's Sever battlegroup took control of the settlement of Chervonaya Zarya in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Ukraine lost more than 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.This is in addition to over 315 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 245 by the Sever battlegroup, up to 180 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 190 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 90 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian aerospace forces shot down two UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, the ministry said.

