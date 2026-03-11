Ukrainian Forces in Dobropolye Area Keep Records in English, French - Source
© AP Photo / Ben Birchall / Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, center left, visits Bovington Camp, a British Army military base where Ukrainian soldiers are training on Challenger 2 tanksBritain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, center left, visits Bovington Camp, a British Army military base where Ukrainian soldiers are training on Challenger 2 tanks
© AP Photo / Ben Birchall / Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, center left, visits Bovington Camp, a British Army military base where Ukrainian soldiers are training on Challenger 2 tanks
Subscribe
The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that Ukraine uses foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine.
Ukrainian military personnel in the Dobropolye area are keeping records in English and French, law enforcement agencies told Sputnik.
"Ukrainian armed forces units in the Dobropolye area keep their records in English and French," the source said.
This is being done for foreign mercenaries who have been spotted in this area, according to the source.
"Probably for the convenience of foreign mercenaries in the Omega GUR [Main Directorate of Intelligence] units that were spotted in the area," the source added.
The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that Ukraine uses foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine. Mercenaries themselves have complained in interviews about poor coordination within the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in Ukraine's high-intensity conflict much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.