Ukrainian Forces in Dobropolye Area Keep Records in English, French - Source

Ukrainian military personnel in the Dobropolye area are keeping records in English and French, law enforcement agencies told Sputnik.

Ukrainian military personnel in the Dobropolye area are keeping records in English and French, law enforcement agencies told Sputnik. This is being done for foreign mercenaries who have been spotted in this area, according to the source. The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that Ukraine uses foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine. Mercenaries themselves have complained in interviews about poor coordination within the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in Ukraine's high-intensity conflict much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.

