Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian military personnel in the Dobropolye area are keeping records in English and French, law enforcement agencies told Sputnik.
Ukrainian military personnel in the Dobropolye area are keeping records in English and French, law enforcement agencies told Sputnik. This is being done for foreign mercenaries who have been spotted in this area, according to the source. The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that Ukraine uses foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine. Mercenaries themselves have complained in interviews about poor coordination within the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in Ukraine's high-intensity conflict much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.
09:10 GMT 11.03.2026
© AP Photo / Ben Birchall / Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, center left, visits Bovington Camp, a British Army military base where Ukrainian soldiers are training on Challenger 2 tanksBritain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, center left, visits Bovington Camp, a British Army military base where Ukrainian soldiers are training on Challenger 2 tanks
Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, center left, visits Bovington Camp, a British Army military base where Ukrainian soldiers are training on Challenger 2 tanks - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2026
© AP Photo / Ben Birchall / Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, center left, visits Bovington Camp, a British Army military base where Ukrainian soldiers are training on Challenger 2 tanks
The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that Ukraine uses foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine.
Ukrainian military personnel in the Dobropolye area are keeping records in English and French, law enforcement agencies told Sputnik.
"Ukrainian armed forces units in the Dobropolye area keep their records in English and French," the source said.
This is being done for foreign mercenaries who have been spotted in this area, according to the source.
"Probably for the convenience of foreign mercenaries in the Omega GUR [Main Directorate of Intelligence] units that were spotted in the area," the source added.
Alleged US mercenaries were seen in a night club in the city of Mariupol under Kiev's control, a Donetsk People's Republic military official said - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Used Foreign Mercs, NATO Arms to Terrorize Civilians in Kursk Region – Russia’s Intel Chief
5 August 2025, 06:23 GMT
The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that Ukraine uses foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine. Mercenaries themselves have complained in interviews about poor coordination within the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in Ukraine's high-intensity conflict much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.
