Scott Ritter: Europe, Africa, and Mideast Within Reach of Israel’s Nuke-Armed Warplanes
iran
14:27 GMT 11.03.2026 (Updated: 14:29 GMT 11.03.2026)
Israel has never officially confirmed or denied that it possesses nuclear weapons, amid reports that the Jewish state could have between 100 and 200 nuclear warheads.
“Israel could have up to 200 nuclear warheads,” Scott Ritter, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, told Sputnik.
They could be delivered via sea-launched cruise missiles, Jericho 3 ballistic missiles, Blue Streak air-launched cruise missiles, artillery and the F-15E fighter jets, he said.
Israeli warplanes potentially carrying nuclear missiles could strike Central and Southern Europe, Africa, Iran, and the entire Middle East, according to Ritter.
“However, the Israelis would be hesitant to put a nuclear weapon on an air-delivered system given the possibility of the loss of that system, therefore a loss of a nuclear weapon,” the ex-intel officer pointed out.
"[Israel's possession of nukes while Iran is being attacked for suspected ones] shows the influence that Israel has not only on the US but the international community through Europe, the control that Israel has over the IAEA, and the fact that nobody wants to stand up to Israel and their hypocrisy," Ritter concluded.