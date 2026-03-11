https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/scott-ritter-europe-africa-and-mideast-within-reach-of-israels-nuke-armed-warplanes-1123808307.html

Scott Ritter: Europe, Africa, and Mideast Within Reach of Israel’s Nuke-Armed Warplanes

“Israel could have up to 200 nuclear warheads,” Scott Ritter, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, told Sputnik.

“Israel could have up to 200 nuclear warheads,” Scott Ritter, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, told Sputnik.Israeli warplanes potentially carrying nuclear missiles could strike Central and Southern Europe, Africa, Iran, and the entire Middle East, according to Ritter."[Israel's possession of nukes while Iran is being attacked for suspected ones] shows the influence that Israel has not only on the US but the international community through Europe, the control that Israel has over the IAEA, and the fact that nobody wants to stand up to Israel and their hypocrisy," Ritter concluded.

