Russia's MFA: Ukraine Trying to Undermine Peace Process by Attacking Bryansk
Ukraine and its Western partners are attempting to disrupt the peace process in Ukraine and escalate hostilities by attacking the Russian city of Bryansk, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"We also note that the use of UK weapons systems is occurring against the backdrop of intensified political and diplomatic efforts in the trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine format to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. The goal of London and other Western capitals is clear: to disrupt the peace process and escalate hostilities through a large-scale provocation with civilian casualties. This tactic is not new and is used by the sponsors of the Kiev regime whenever a real prospect for a settlement appears," the ministry said in a statement. The West bears full responsibility for the Ukrainian strike on Bryansk because it would not have been possible without the direct participation of foreign experts, the ministry said, adding that the coincidence of the timing of Ukraine's attack on Bryansk with US signals about a "turning point" in the Ukrainian settlement is not accidental. Moscow calls on the UN to give an adequate assessment of the attack on Bryansk, and the UN and international organizations' silence regarding the strike will be perceived as condoning Volodymyr Zelensky's criminal activities, the statement said. Ukraine's strikes on Bryansk are yet another monstrous crime by Kiev against civilians, the ministry added.
13:26 GMT 11.03.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine and its Western partners are attempting to disrupt the peace process in Ukraine and escalate hostilities by attacking the Russian city of Bryansk, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"We also note that the use of UK weapons systems is occurring against the backdrop of intensified political and diplomatic efforts in the trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine format to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. The goal of London and other Western capitals is clear: to disrupt the peace process and escalate hostilities through a large-scale provocation with civilian casualties. This tactic is not new and is used by the sponsors of the Kiev regime whenever a real prospect for a settlement appears," the ministry said in a statement.
The West bears full responsibility for the Ukrainian strike on Bryansk because it would not have been possible without the direct participation of foreign experts, the ministry said, adding that the coincidence of the timing of Ukraine's attack on Bryansk with US signals about a "turning point" in the Ukrainian settlement is not accidental.
Moscow calls on the UN to give an adequate assessment of the attack on Bryansk, and the UN and international organizations' silence regarding the strike will be perceived as condoning Volodymyr Zelensky's criminal activities, the statement said.
Ukraine's strikes on Bryansk are yet another monstrous crime by Kiev against civilians, the ministry added.
World
Ukraine’s Strike on Bryansk Would Have Been Impossible Without British Specialists – Kremlin
