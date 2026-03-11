International
Ukraine's Strike on Bryansk Would Have Been Impossible Without British Specialists – Kremlin
Ukraine’s Strike on Bryansk Would Have Been Impossible Without British Specialists – Kremlin
Ukraine’s Strike on Bryansk Would Have Been Impossible Without British specialists – Kremlin
Ukraine’s Strike on Bryansk Would Have Been Impossible Without British Specialists – Kremlin

09:52 GMT 11.03.2026 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 11.03.2026)
The Storm Shadow cruise missile is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, on June 19, 2023.
Six people were killed and 42 more wounded in Ukraine’s missile strike on the Russian city of Bryansk on March 10.
"It is obvious that the launch of these missiles was impossible without British specialists. We are aware of this, we know this well, and we, of course, take it into account," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists when asked whether Russia would take action against the UK following Ukraine launching Storm Shadow missiles on Bryansk.
Other statements by Peskov:
🟠 The negotiation process for the Ukrainian settlement will continue
🟠 There are no specifics yet on the time and place of the next round of negotiations on Ukraine
🟠 The circumstances do not yet allow considering Abu Dhabi as a venue for the next round of negotiations on Ukraine
🟠 The option of Istanbul as a venue for negotiations on Ukraine exists, all sides have a positive attitude towards this platform
🟠 Putin will hold several international phone calls on Wednesday
