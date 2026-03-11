https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/ukraines-strike-on-bryansk-would-have-been-impossible-without-british-specialists--kremlin--1123806182.html

Ukraine’s Strike on Bryansk Would Have Been Impossible Without British Specialists – Kremlin

"It is obvious that the launch of these missiles was impossible without British specialists. We are aware of this, we know this well, and we, of course, take it into account," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists when asked whether Russia would take action against the UK following Ukraine launching Storm Shadow missiles on Bryansk. Other statements by Peskov: 🟠 The negotiation process for the Ukrainian settlement will continue 🟠 There are no specifics yet on the time and place of the next round of negotiations on Ukraine 🟠 The circumstances do not yet allow considering Abu Dhabi as a venue for the next round of negotiations on Ukraine 🟠 The option of Istanbul as a venue for negotiations on Ukraine exists, all sides have a positive attitude towards this platform 🟠 Putin will hold several international phone calls on Wednesday

