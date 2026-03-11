https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/ukraines-attacks-on-russias-gas-facilities-aim-to-halt-supplies-to-europe---mod---1123809599.html

Ukraine's Attacks on Russia's Gas Facilities Aim to Halt Supplies to Europe - MoD

Ukraine's Attacks on Russia's Gas Facilities Aim to Halt Supplies to Europe - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine launched an UAV attack on the infrastructure of the Russkaya compressor station to stop gas supplies to European consumers, the... 11.03.2026, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, Russian energy giant Gazprom said that the facilities ensuring the supplies via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines have been attacked 12 times since February 24, and that all attacks have been repelled."On the night of March 11, in order to stop gas supplies to European consumers, the Kiev regime launched another attack using aircraft-type attack UAVs on the infrastructure of the Russian compressor station in the village of Gai-Kodzor (Krasnodar Territory), which supplies gas through the TurkStream pipeline," the statement said.Four Ukrainian drones were shot down in the area near the station, two were intercepted by aircraft, and three were destroyed by mobile firing groups, the ministry said, adding that another Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV was shot down in the afternoon of March 11."Simultaneously with attempts to disable the Russkaya gas compressor station, the Kiev regime attempted an attack on the Beregovaya compressor station of the Blue Stream pipeline near Tuapse at nighttime of March 11 using 14 aircraft-type attack UAVs. As a result of the coordinated actions of the calculations of Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems, the facility was not damaged," the statement said.Ukraine's drone attacks on gas stations are ‘reckless’ amid global energy crisis - Kremlin “Very alarming news”, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked to comment on the recent attempts by the Kiev regime to strike the Russkaya and Beregovaya compressor stations with drones. *These attacks are "particularly irresponsible" against the backdrop of an emerging global energy crisis, he said *The Kremlin also recalled recent statements by President Putin regarding intelligence data, which indicated that the Kiev regime was planning sabotage operations targeting the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream pipelines *Russia views these strikes as an attempt to disrupt stable gas supplies to European consumers

