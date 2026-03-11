International
Ukrainian Missile Strike on Russia's Bryansk: What's Known So Far?
Ukrainian Missile Strike on Russia’s Bryansk: What’s Known So Far?
"On March 10, Ukrainian terrorists committed an inhumane act by striking Bryansk with seven Storm Shadow missiles," Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz stated.
"On March 10, Ukrainian terrorists committed an inhumane act by striking Bryansk with seven Storm Shadow missiles," Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz stated.

Key Details

Six people were killed and 42 more wounded in Ukraine's missile strike on the Russian city of Bryansk.

March 11 has been declared a day of mourning in the Bryansk region, according to Bogomaz. He pledged that the local government will provide all necessary assistance to the families of those killed and injured.

Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the Bryansk terrorist attack.

Russia's Reaction

Russia's response to the strike will be determined by the Russian military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored.

Russia has questions for the UN Secretariat regarding the lack of an adequate response to the Bryansk strike, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
Ukrainian Missile Strike on Russia’s Bryansk: What’s Known So Far?

09:05 GMT 11.03.2026 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 11.03.2026)
© Photo : Bryansk region governor A. BogomazA residential building was damaged as a result of Ukraine's strike on Russia's Bryansk on March 10, 2026
A residential building was damaged as a result of Ukraine's strike on Russia's Bryansk on March 10, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2026
© Photo : Bryansk region governor A. Bogomaz
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova condemned the Ukrainian military’s strike on the Russian city of Bryansk as a "cowardly and inhuman" crime against civilians.
"On March 10, Ukrainian terrorists committed an inhumane act by striking Bryansk with seven Storm Shadow missiles," Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz stated.
The attack involved military personnel from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, and the goal was to intimidate the population and destabilize the Russian government’s work, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.

Key Details

Six people were killed and 42 more wounded in Ukraine’s missile strike on the Russian city of Bryansk.
March 11 has been declared a day of mourning in the Bryansk region, according to Bogomaz. He pledged that the local government will provide all necessary assistance to the families of those killed and injured.
"A workshop at one of the enterprises in Bryansk was damaged as a result of the missile strike," head of the Bryansk region's Main Directorate of the Emergency Situations Ministry Dmitry Enin added.
Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the Bryansk terrorist attack.

Russia's Reaction

Russia's response to the strike will be determined by the Russian military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored.
Country’s success in the special military operation should eliminate the risk of strikes on Russian territory similar to the attack on Bryansk, Peskov added.
Russia has questions for the UN Secretariat regarding the lack of an adequate response to the Bryansk strike, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
