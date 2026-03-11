https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/ukrainian-missile-strike-on-russias-bryansk-whats-known-so-far--1123805672.html

Ukrainian Missile Strike on Russia’s Bryansk: What’s Known So Far?

"On March 10, Ukrainian terrorists committed an inhumane act by striking Bryansk with seven Storm Shadow missiles," Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz stated.

"On March 10, Ukrainian terrorists committed an inhumane act by striking Bryansk with seven Storm Shadow missiles," Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz stated.Key Details Six people were killed and 42 more wounded in Ukraine’s missile strike on the Russian city of Bryansk.March 11 has been declared a day of mourning in the Bryansk region, according to Bogomaz. He pledged that the local government will provide all necessary assistance to the families of those killed and injured.Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the Bryansk terrorist attack.Russia's ReactionRussia's response to the strike will be determined by the Russian military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored.Russia has questions for the UN Secretariat regarding the lack of an adequate response to the Bryansk strike, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

