https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/ukraine-used-foreign-mercs-nato-arms-to-terrorize-civilians-in-kursk-region--russias-intel-chief-1122553282.html

Ukraine Used Foreign Mercs, NATO Arms to Terrorize Civilians in Kursk Region – Russia’s Intel Chief

Ukraine Used Foreign Mercs, NATO Arms to Terrorize Civilians in Kursk Region – Russia’s Intel Chief

Sputnik International

Mercenaries from Georgia, Denmark, Colombia, Sweden, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Brazil, and the United Kingdom took part in the Ukrainian assault on Russia’s Kursk region, said Alexander Bastrykin.

2025-08-05T06:23+0000

2025-08-05T06:23+0000

2025-08-05T06:23+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

alexander bastrykin

investigative committee

nato

mercenaries

kursk region

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103281/53/1032815303_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_a45902ef84f7a2108fa2d97d142f4ead.jpg

Mercenaries from Georgia, Denmark, Colombia, Sweden, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Brazil, and the United Kingdom took part in the Ukrainian assault on Russia’s Kursk region, said Alexander Bastrykin. Ukrainian forces used a significant number of foreign-made arms supplied by NATO countries during the incursion, such as US M142 HIMARS rocket systems, Czech-made RM-70 ‘Vampire’ multiple rocket launchers, the US MGM ATACMS tactical missile system, and British Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles. The neo-Nazi regime carried out terrorist acts, intimidated civilians, and destroyed civilian infrastructure during the Kursk assault, he underscored. "Their actions are classified under several articles of the Russian Criminal Code— including ‘Terrorist Act,’ ‘Murder,’ and ‘Intentional Destruction of Property,’ among others," said Bastrykin.The Investigative Committee has launched more than 600 criminal cases, with 213 sent to court so far. Over 230 individuals have already been convicted, according to the head of the Investigative Committee.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/ukraines-costly-kursk-gamble-bleeds-the-west---1121850253.html

russia

ukraine

kursk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine's incursion into russia's kursk region, ukraine's terrorist crimes in russia's kursk region, foreign mercenaries in attack on russia's kursk region, alexander bastrykin, russian investigative committee chief alexander bastrykin