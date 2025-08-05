https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/ukraine-used-foreign-mercs-nato-arms-to-terrorize-civilians-in-kursk-region--russias-intel-chief-1122553282.html
Ukraine Used Foreign Mercs, NATO Arms to Terrorize Civilians in Kursk Region – Russia’s Intel Chief
Mercenaries from Georgia, Denmark, Colombia, Sweden, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Brazil, and the United Kingdom took part in the Ukrainian assault on Russia’s Kursk region, said Alexander Bastrykin.
Mercenaries from Georgia, Denmark, Colombia, Sweden, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Brazil, and the United Kingdom took part in the Ukrainian assault on Russia’s Kursk region, said Alexander Bastrykin. Ukrainian forces used a significant number of foreign-made arms supplied by NATO countries during the incursion, such as US M142 HIMARS rocket systems, Czech-made RM-70 ‘Vampire’ multiple rocket launchers, the US MGM ATACMS tactical missile system, and British Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles. The neo-Nazi regime carried out terrorist acts, intimidated civilians, and destroyed civilian infrastructure during the Kursk assault, he underscored. "Their actions are classified under several articles of the Russian Criminal Code— including ‘Terrorist Act,’ ‘Murder,’ and ‘Intentional Destruction of Property,’ among others," said Bastrykin.The Investigative Committee has launched more than 600 criminal cases, with 213 sent to court so far. Over 230 individuals have already been convicted, according to the head of the Investigative Committee.
The neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine relied on foreign mercenaries and NATO weapons during the attack on Kursk Region, according to Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin.
