International
Russia Removes Restrictions on Deploying Ground-Based Missiles - Kremlin
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/ukraine-used-foreign-mercs-nato-arms-to-terrorize-civilians-in-kursk-region--russias-intel-chief-1122553282.html
Ukraine Used Foreign Mercs, NATO Arms to Terrorize Civilians in Kursk Region – Russia’s Intel Chief
Ukraine Used Foreign Mercs, NATO Arms to Terrorize Civilians in Kursk Region – Russia’s Intel Chief
Sputnik International
Mercenaries from Georgia, Denmark, Colombia, Sweden, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Brazil, and the United Kingdom took part in the Ukrainian assault on Russia’s Kursk region, said Alexander Bastrykin.
2025-08-05T06:23+0000
2025-08-05T06:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
alexander bastrykin
investigative committee
nato
mercenaries
kursk region
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103281/53/1032815303_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_a45902ef84f7a2108fa2d97d142f4ead.jpg
Mercenaries from Georgia, Denmark, Colombia, Sweden, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Brazil, and the United Kingdom took part in the Ukrainian assault on Russia’s Kursk region, said Alexander Bastrykin. Ukrainian forces used a significant number of foreign-made arms supplied by NATO countries during the incursion, such as US M142 HIMARS rocket systems, Czech-made RM-70 ‘Vampire’ multiple rocket launchers, the US MGM ATACMS tactical missile system, and British Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles. The neo-Nazi regime carried out terrorist acts, intimidated civilians, and destroyed civilian infrastructure during the Kursk assault, he underscored. "Their actions are classified under several articles of the Russian Criminal Code— including ‘Terrorist Act,’ ‘Murder,’ and ‘Intentional Destruction of Property,’ among others," said Bastrykin.The Investigative Committee has launched more than 600 criminal cases, with 213 sent to court so far. Over 230 individuals have already been convicted, according to the head of the Investigative Committee.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/ukraines-costly-kursk-gamble-bleeds-the-west---1121850253.html
russia
ukraine
kursk region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103281/53/1032815303_72:0:872:600_1920x0_80_0_0_28858870f4c771a81d1725a18244fa60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine's incursion into russia's kursk region, ukraine's terrorist crimes in russia's kursk region, foreign mercenaries in attack on russia's kursk region, alexander bastrykin, russian investigative committee chief alexander bastrykin
ukraine's incursion into russia's kursk region, ukraine's terrorist crimes in russia's kursk region, foreign mercenaries in attack on russia's kursk region, alexander bastrykin, russian investigative committee chief alexander bastrykin

Ukraine Used Foreign Mercs, NATO Arms to Terrorize Civilians in Kursk Region – Russia’s Intel Chief

06:23 GMT 05.08.2025
CC0 / U.S. Army Europe Images / Alleged US mercenaries were seen in a night club in the city of Mariupol under Kiev's control, a Donetsk People's Republic military official said
Alleged US mercenaries were seen in a night club in the city of Mariupol under Kiev's control, a Donetsk People's Republic military official said - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2025
CC0 / U.S. Army Europe Images /
Subscribe
The neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine relied on foreign mercenaries and NATO weapons during the attack on Kursk Region, according to Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin.
Mercenaries from Georgia, Denmark, Colombia, Sweden, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Brazil, and the United Kingdom took part in the Ukrainian assault on Russia’s Kursk region, said Alexander Bastrykin.
Ukrainian forces used a significant number of foreign-made arms supplied by NATO countries during the incursion, such as US M142 HIMARS rocket systems, Czech-made RM-70 ‘Vampire’ multiple rocket launchers, the US MGM ATACMS tactical missile system, and British Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles.
The neo-Nazi regime carried out terrorist acts, intimidated civilians, and destroyed civilian infrastructure during the Kursk assault, he underscored.
"Their actions are classified under several articles of the Russian Criminal Code— including ‘Terrorist Act,’ ‘Murder,’ and ‘Intentional Destruction of Property,’ among others," said Bastrykin.
The Investigative Committee has launched more than 600 criminal cases, with 213 sent to court so far. Over 230 individuals have already been convicted, according to the head of the Investigative Committee.
Destroyed military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Ukraine conflict zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Costly Kursk Gamble Bleeds the West
10 April, 05:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала