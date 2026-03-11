International
US Forces Destroyed 16 Iranian Minelayers Near Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday - CENTCOM
US Forces Destroyed 16 Iranian Minelayers Near Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday - CENTCOM
The US forces destroyed on Tuesday 16 Iranian minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump vowed to eliminate any boat or ship that will try to mine the Strait of Hormuz. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.
US Forces Destroyed 16 Iranian Minelayers Near Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday - CENTCOM

03:57 GMT 11.03.2026 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 11.03.2026)
The US forces destroyed on Tuesday 16 Iranian minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump vowed to eliminate any boat or ship that will try to mine the Strait of Hormuz.
"US forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM wrote on X.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.
