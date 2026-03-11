https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/us-forces-destroyed-16-iranian-minelayers-near-strait-of-hormuz-on-tuesday---centcom-1123804586.html

US Forces Destroyed 16 Iranian Minelayers Near Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday - CENTCOM

US Forces Destroyed 16 Iranian Minelayers Near Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday - CENTCOM

Sputnik International

The US forces destroyed on Tuesday 16 Iranian minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

2026-03-11T03:57+0000

2026-03-11T03:57+0000

2026-03-11T04:24+0000

world

middle east

iran

strait of hormuz

israel

us central command (centcom)

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/03/1123751538_52:0:1855:1014_1920x0_80_0_0_f1b570e344da98f1e7577d7b017a0f59.png

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump vowed to eliminate any boat or ship that will try to mine the Strait of Hormuz. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/damage-to-forces-attacking-iran-to-grow-exponentially---iranian-ambassador-1123804161.html

iran

strait of hormuz

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

centcom statements, us strikes, iranian mines in strait of hormuz, strait of hormuz, us-iran war, iran-us war