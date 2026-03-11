https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/with-worlds-oil-tap-shut-at-hormuz-pakistan-can-count-on-russia---ex-ambassador-1123807482.html
With World's Oil Tap Shut at Hormuz, Pakistan Can Count on Russia - Ex-Ambassador
If the supply of oil and gas is disrupted, then Pakistan is in touch with Moscow, former Pakistani High Commissioner to India and ex-Ambassador to Germany Abdul Basit said.
The Pakistani government is taking steps to cut oil and gas use amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, former Pakistani High Commissioner to India and ex-Ambassador to Germany Abdul Basit said in an interview with Sputnik.The government has implemented a four-day workweek in place of the previous five-day schedule. Educational institutions have been shut for roughly two weeks to lessen the strain on transport. In addition, a hike in fuel prices is among the steps included, Basit explained.The former ambassador stated that Pakistan has the potential to emerge as a "big player" within the North-South Transport Corridor.Pakistan has always championed regional connectivity and complementarity, according to the ex-diplomat. He noted that the International North-South Transport Corridor and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could complement each other over the longer term.With work underway on the second phase of CPEC, Pakistan is well-positioned to play a significant role in advancing both regional and inter-regional connectivity.The ports of Karachi and Gwadar, he added, offer the shortest routes to landlocked areas of South and Central Asia, making Pakistan a natural link in the chain of corridors.
The Pakistani government is taking steps to cut oil and gas use amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, former Pakistani High Commissioner to India and ex-Ambassador to Germany Abdul Basit said in an interview with Sputnik.
The government has implemented a four-day workweek in place of the previous five-day schedule. Educational institutions have been shut for roughly two weeks to lessen the strain on transport. In addition, a hike in fuel prices is among the steps included, Basit explained.
“If the supply of oil and gas is disrupted,” then Pakistan is in touch with Moscow, the ex-diplomat said, adding “If the situation worsens, we can count on Russia.”
The former ambassador stated that Pakistan has the potential to emerge as a "big player" within the North-South Transport Corridor.
Pakistan has always championed regional connectivity and complementarity, according to the ex-diplomat. He noted that the International North-South Transport Corridor and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could complement each other over the longer term.
With work underway on the second phase of CPEC, Pakistan is well-positioned to play a significant role in advancing both regional and inter-regional connectivity.
The ports of Karachi and Gwadar, he added, offer the shortest routes to landlocked areas of South and Central Asia, making Pakistan a natural link in the chain of corridors.
"I think Russia can count on this because if this corridor is from St. Petersburg to India, Pakistan comes naturally in this strategic corridor, which is being evolved," Basit concluded.