https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/with-worlds-oil-tap-shut-at-hormuz-pakistan-can-count-on-russia---ex-ambassador-1123807482.html

With World's Oil Tap Shut at Hormuz, Pakistan Can Count on Russia - Ex-Ambassador

With World's Oil Tap Shut at Hormuz, Pakistan Can Count on Russia - Ex-Ambassador

Sputnik International

If the supply of oil and gas is disrupted, then Pakistan is in touch with Moscow, former Pakistani High Commissioner to India and ex-Ambassador to Germany Abdul Basit said.

2026-03-11T11:31+0000

2026-03-11T11:31+0000

2026-03-11T11:31+0000

world

pakistan

russia

strait of hormuz

russian oil shipments

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/0b/1123806777_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_196df72a928c741670954b7478a4cf10.jpg

The Pakistani government is taking steps to cut oil and gas use amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, former Pakistani High Commissioner to India and ex-Ambassador to Germany Abdul Basit said in an interview with Sputnik.The government has implemented a four-day workweek in place of the previous five-day schedule. Educational institutions have been shut for roughly two weeks to lessen the strain on transport. In addition, a hike in fuel prices is among the steps included, Basit explained.The former ambassador stated that Pakistan has the potential to emerge as a "big player" within the North-South Transport Corridor.Pakistan has always championed regional connectivity and complementarity, according to the ex-diplomat. He noted that the International North-South Transport Corridor and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could complement each other over the longer term.With work underway on the second phase of CPEC, Pakistan is well-positioned to play a significant role in advancing both regional and inter-regional connectivity.The ports of Karachi and Gwadar, he added, offer the shortest routes to landlocked areas of South and Central Asia, making Pakistan a natural link in the chain of corridors.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260310/russia-sould-stabilize-global-energy-markets-amid-hormuz-chaos--expert-1123799569.html

pakistan

russia

strait of hormuz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Abdul Basit, former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India and ex-Ambassador to Germany, President of Margalla International Relations Institute, Islamabad. 1 Sputnik International Abdul Basit, former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India and ex-Ambassador to Germany, President of Margalla International Relations Institute, Islamabad. 1 2026-03-11T11:31+0000 true PT1M12S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, strait of hormuz, iran war, pakistan