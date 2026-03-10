https://sputnikglobe.com/20260310/russia-sould-stabilize-global-energy-markets-amid-hormuz-chaos--expert-1123799569.html

Russia Сould Stabilize Global Energy Markets Amid Hormuz Chaos – Expert

After the actual closure of the State of Hormuz, “leading OPEC members are facing problems in exporting oil, which has caused a sharp rise in energy prices,” Iraqi expert Omar Al-Halbousi told Sputnik.

After the actual closure of the State of Hormuz, “leading OPEC members are facing significant difficulties in exporting oil due to their high dependence on this route, which has caused a sharp rise in energy prices,” Iraqi expert Omar Al-Halbousi told Sputnik.“Rising prices put serious pressure on the global economy, as they lead to higher transportation and production costs, which in turn accelerates inflation and slows economic growth,” something Europe could face, Al-Halbousi warned.

