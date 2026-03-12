https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/europes-ammunition-stocks-could-run-out-in-days--rheinmetall-ceo-1123811778.html
Europe’s Ammunition Stocks Could Run Out In Days – Rheinmetall CEO
“The greatest need is for ammunition. Almost no one in Europe has enough ammunition. In a crisis, the stockpiles would be exhausted within a few days,” Rheinmetall chief executive Armin Papperger told Neue Zurcher Zeitung.
The CEO of Germany’s largest arms manufacturer warned that “if Germany were attacked tomorrow, we would probably end up like Ukraine.” Papperger also pointed to Europe’s “high demand for armored vehicles,” arguing that “a potential NATO conflict with Russia would look very different” from the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Paranoia of a “Russian threat” shows no sign of abating in Western countries despite Russia repeatedly making it clear that it is not going to attack NATO.
Vladimir Putin stressed that the West’s fearmongering about the supposed Russian threat aims to distract Western countries’ populations from the real problems they face at home.
“The greatest need is for ammunition. Almost no one in Europe has enough ammunition. In a crisis, the stockpiles would be exhausted within a few days,” Rheinmetall chief executive Armin Papperger told Neue Zurcher Zeitung.
The CEO of Germany’s largest arms manufacturer warned that “if Germany were attacked tomorrow, we would probably end up like Ukraine.”
Papperger also pointed to Europe’s “high demand for armored vehicles,” arguing that “a potential NATO conflict with Russia would look very different” from the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
Paranoia of a “Russian threat” shows no sign of abating in Western countries despite Russia repeatedly making it clear that it is not going to attack NATO.