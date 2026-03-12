https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/fifteen-defendants-in-crocus-terrorist-attack-case-receive-life-sentences-1123813509.html

Fifteen Defendants in Crocus Terrorist Attack Case Receive Life Sentences

Fifteen Defendants in Crocus Terrorist Attack Case Receive Life Sentences

Sputnik International

The 2nd Western District Military Court sentenced 15 out of 19 defendants in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack near Moscow to life imprisonment, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

2026-03-12T10:33+0000

2026-03-12T10:33+0000

2026-03-12T10:33+0000

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117696791_0:0:3017:1697_1920x0_80_0_0_64a19bb91a4e7342fd31d55cac3c7482.jpg

Those who receive life sentences include Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Murodali Rachabalizoda, Muhammadsobir Fayzov, Umedzhon and Mustakim Soliev, Shakhromdzhon Gadoev, Zubaydullo Ismoilov, Khusein Khamidov, Muhammad Sharipzoda, Yakubjoni Yusufzoda, Nazrimad Lutfulloi, Djumakhon Kurbonov, Khusein Medov, and Djabrail Aushev. Fariduni, Mirzoyev, Rachabalizoda and Fayzov also face fines of 990,000 rubles ($12,500). Four others received terms from 19 years and 11 months to 22.5 years: Alisher Kasimov, who provided an apartment to the attackers; as well as the two Islomov brothers and their father, who sold a car to the terrorists. Kasimov drew the longest at 22.5 years, while Islomovs got 19 years and 11 months. On March 22, 2024, several armed men broke into the Crocus City near Moscow. They opened fire at the crowd and set one of the auditoriums ablaze, killing at least 149 people and injuring 609 others, with one person remaining unaccounted for. The damage caused amounted to about 6 billion rubles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/gunmen-who-attacked-crocus-city-hall-near-moscow-confess-to-having-received-orders-from-ukraine-1122362231.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

crocus city hall terrorist attack, moscow crocus city hall