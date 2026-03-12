International
Fifteen Defendants in Crocus Terrorist Attack Case Receive Life Sentences
Sputnik International
The 2nd Western District Military Court sentenced 15 out of 19 defendants in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack near Moscow to life imprisonment, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.
Those who receive life sentences include Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Murodali Rachabalizoda, Muhammadsobir Fayzov, Umedzhon and Mustakim Soliev, Shakhromdzhon Gadoev, Zubaydullo Ismoilov, Khusein Khamidov, Muhammad Sharipzoda, Yakubjoni Yusufzoda, Nazrimad Lutfulloi, Djumakhon Kurbonov, Khusein Medov, and Djabrail Aushev. Fariduni, Mirzoyev, Rachabalizoda and Fayzov also face fines of 990,000 rubles ($12,500). Four others received terms from 19 years and 11 months to 22.5 years: Alisher Kasimov, who provided an apartment to the attackers; as well as the two Islomov brothers and their father, who sold a car to the terrorists. Kasimov drew the longest at 22.5 years, while Islomovs got 19 years and 11 months. On March 22, 2024, several armed men broke into the Crocus City near Moscow. They opened fire at the crowd and set one of the auditoriums ablaze, killing at least 149 people and injuring 609 others, with one person remaining unaccounted for. The damage caused amounted to about 6 billion rubles.
10:33 GMT 12.03.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 2nd Western District Military Court sentenced 15 out of 19 defendants in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack near Moscow to life imprisonment, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.
Those who receive life sentences include Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Murodali Rachabalizoda, Muhammadsobir Fayzov, Umedzhon and Mustakim Soliev, Shakhromdzhon Gadoev, Zubaydullo Ismoilov, Khusein Khamidov, Muhammad Sharipzoda, Yakubjoni Yusufzoda, Nazrimad Lutfulloi, Djumakhon Kurbonov, Khusein Medov, and Djabrail Aushev.
Fariduni, Mirzoyev, Rachabalizoda and Fayzov also face fines of 990,000 rubles ($12,500).
Four others received terms from 19 years and 11 months to 22.5 years: Alisher Kasimov, who provided an apartment to the attackers; as well as the two Islomov brothers and their father, who sold a car to the terrorists. Kasimov drew the longest at 22.5 years, while Islomovs got 19 years and 11 months.
On March 22, 2024, several armed men broke into the Crocus City near Moscow. They opened fire at the crowd and set one of the auditoriums ablaze, killing at least 149 people and injuring 609 others, with one person remaining unaccounted for. The damage caused amounted to about 6 billion rubles.
