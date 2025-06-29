https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/gunmen-who-attacked-crocus-city-hall-near-moscow-confess-to-having-received-orders-from-ukraine-1122362231.html

Gunmen Who Attacked Crocus City Hall Near Moscow Confess to Having Received Orders From Ukraine

Gunmen Who Attacked Crocus City Hall Near Moscow Confess to Having Received Orders From Ukraine

The gunmen who killed at least 147 people in a gun and arson attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow in March 2024 admitted that Ukraine was behind the... 29.06.2025, Sputnik International

"The members of the extremist [Wilayat] Khorasan movement [the Afghan branch of the Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] were only the masterminds acting at the request of a state agency in Ukraine, which was eventually confirmed by Sayfullo [the recruiter]," one of the suspects said in the testimony.Murodali Rachabalizoda, another suspect, stated that Ukraine and Khorasan were the organizers of the terrorist attack.After the attack, the gunmen planned to flee to Kiev, where each of them was promised 1 million rubles ($12,743). Ukrainians also provided the attackers with weapons."Due to the fact that the state structure of Ukraine was the organizer of this terrorist attack, the weapons came to Moscow from the territory of Ukraine. This was easier than from some other countries, such as Turkey or Afghanistan, where our handlers were located. In addition, we had a Makarov pistol-type gun and four knives, one for each," the testimony read.On March 22, 2024, several armed men broke into the Crocus City Hall and opened fire from automatic weapons at people in the building and set the auditorium on fire. The attack left 145 people dead and over 500 injured. The four main suspects in the case, all Tajik nationals, tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism.

