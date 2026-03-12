https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/first-week-of-operation-against-iran-cost-us-over-113b--reports-1123810947.html
First Week of Operation Against Iran Cost US Over $11.3B – Reports
First Week of Operation Against Iran Cost US Over $11.3B – Reports
Sputnik International
The first week of the US operation against Iran cost more than $11.3 billion, The New York Times reported, citing three officials.
2026-03-12T03:37+0000
2026-03-12T03:37+0000
2026-03-12T04:22+0000
world
us
the new york times
iran
us-iran relations
pentagon
us budget
military budget
budget deficit
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123792675_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_064d181e1e72f1e10354b88740388b41.jpg
Earlier this week, US Democratic senators called on US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to appear at a public hearing on the US military campaign against Iran, including on the operation's costs. Pentagon officials told lawmakers that the first six days cost more than $11.3 billion, according to The New York Times. The estimate did not include the cost of deploying troops and military equipment prior to the initial strikes, which is why lawmakers expect the figure to be higher. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260310/pepe-escobar-iran-has-served-the-us-an-eviction-notice-1123802375.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123792675_160:0:2891:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1db125ec2236979040787ee9a9a027c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-iran war, iran-us war, us cost of war, how much does iran war cost for us, us military spending
us-iran war, iran-us war, us cost of war, how much does iran war cost for us, us military spending
First Week of Operation Against Iran Cost US Over $11.3B – Reports
03:37 GMT 12.03.2026 (Updated: 04:22 GMT 12.03.2026)
The first week of the US operation against Iran cost more than $11.3 billion, The New York Times reported, citing three officials.
Earlier this week, US Democratic senators called on US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to appear at a public hearing on the US military campaign against Iran, including on the operation's costs.
Pentagon officials told lawmakers that the first six days cost more than $11.3 billion, according to The New York Times.
The estimate did not include the cost of deploying troops and military equipment prior to the initial strikes, which is why lawmakers expect the figure to be higher.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.