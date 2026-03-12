https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/hezbollah-strikes-back-israels-iron-dome-overwhelmed-1123813958.html
Hezbollah Strikes Back: Israel's Iron Dome Overwhelmed
In early March, the Israeli army announced the launch of strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. In response, Hezbollah retaliated, escalating tensions between the two sides.
Was it a one-off lapse, or the beginning of a new Hezbollah tactic?Why Did The Iron Dome Fail?Much of Israel's air force is committed to operations on the Iranian front, leaving fewer resources for the Lebanese theater, he adds. Can IDF Budget Sustain Current War?Regarding the Tamir interceptor missiles, they are produced by Israel's Rafael in collaboration with the American corporation RTX, with much of the manufacturing based in the United States, explains Lyamin.
Hezbollah has delivered a powerful message with massive rocket barrages that reportedly penetrated Israel's vaunted Iron Dome defenses, with only about half of ~100 projectiles intercepted in a single day, the New York Post reported, citing IDF sources.
Was it a one-off lapse, or the beginning of a new Hezbollah tactic?
Why Did The Iron Dome Fail?
"Unlike in 2024—when Israel provided maximum dense coverage for the northern regions—now Israel has dispersed a significant portion of these anti-aircraft systems across various parts of the country to protect against Iranian drone attacks and the like. As a result, the defensive density in the north is generally weaker," Yury Lyamin, veteran Russian military observer tells Sputnik.
Much of Israel's air force is committed to operations on the Iranian front, leaving fewer resources for the Lebanese theater, he adds.
Can IDF Budget Sustain Current War?
Regarding the Tamir interceptor missiles, they are produced by Israel's Rafael in collaboration with the American corporation RTX, with much of the manufacturing based in the United States, explains Lyamin.
"At the end of last year, an additional new facility was opened in Arkansas for producing Tamir interceptors, and their production is largely funded through US military aid to Israel."