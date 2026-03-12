https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/hezbollah-strikes-back-israels-iron-dome-overwhelmed-1123813958.html

Hezbollah Strikes Back: Israel's Iron Dome Overwhelmed

In early March, the Israeli army announced the launch of strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. In response, Hezbollah retaliated, escalating tensions between the two sides.

Hezbollah has delivered a powerful message with massive rocket barrages that reportedly penetrated Israel's vaunted Iron Dome defenses, with only about half of ~100 projectiles intercepted in a single day, the New York Post reported, citing IDF sources. Was it a one-off lapse, or the beginning of a new Hezbollah tactic?Why Did The Iron Dome Fail?Much of Israel's air force is committed to operations on the Iranian front, leaving fewer resources for the Lebanese theater, he adds. Can IDF Budget Sustain Current War?Regarding the Tamir interceptor missiles, they are produced by Israel's Rafael in collaboration with the American corporation RTX, with much of the manufacturing based in the United States, explains Lyamin.

