Hezbollah and Iran Overwhelm Israeli Communications and Houthis May Join Next
Hezbollah fighters hold flags as they attend the memorial of their slain leader Sheik Abbas al-Mousawi, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in 1992
© AP Photo / Mohammed Zaatari
Hezbollah strikes on Israeli radar and satellite bases mirror Iranian tactics – but that doesn’t means there is a single operational plan, Rome University professor Dr Lorenzo Trombetta tells Sputnik.
"What we are looking at [is] a constellation of actors that share strategic interests and a broad political horizon," Trombetta explains, "but each one of these actors operate with a significant degree of autonomy."
Overwhelming Israeli Communications
Continuous missile alerts, hacking and coordination across several fronts piles pressure on the Israeli communication system, warns the pundit.
"Israel almost certainly maintains multiple redundant communication and common infrastructures," Trombetta says. "But how efficiently [do] they function under the stress?"
How Much Trouble is Israel in Right Now?
Hezbollah attacks "increase the number of active fronts" and stretch Israeli military and intelligence resources across multiple theaters simultaneously
Israeli military doctrine is focused on maintaining escalation dominance in short, decisive campaigns – but now threats emerge from different directions at once
The Yemeni Ansar Allah movement could join Hezbollah attacks and Iranian long-range missile launches at any time
"The challenge is less about immediate military defeat and more about maintaining strategic coherence under sustained pressure from several fronts," Trombetta says.
Fragile Balance
The Yemeni front has not yet been opened, but a new balance could emerge over time
Israel faces fighting on multiple fronts and asymmetrical warfare by Iran, Hezbollah and potentially Ansar Allah, each waging its own style of war
"We should assess these scenarios in a continuous way in order to understand how Israel can adapt to the threats from outside," Trombetta notes.
9 March, 19:01 GMT