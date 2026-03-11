International
Hezbollah and Iran Overwhelm Israeli Communications and Houthis May Join Next
Hezbollah strikes on Israeli radar and satellite bases mirror Iranian tactics – but that doesn’t means there is a single operational plan, Rome University professor Dr Lorenzo Trombetta tells Sputnik.
"What we are looking at [is] a constellation of actors that share strategic interests and a broad political horizon," Trombetta explains, "but each one of these actors operate with a significant degree of autonomy." Overwhelming Israeli Communications Continuous missile alerts, hacking and coordination across several fronts piles pressure on the Israeli communication system, warns the pundit. How Much Trouble is Israel in Right Now? Fragile Balance
Hezbollah and Iran Overwhelm Israeli Communications and Houthis May Join Next

17:12 GMT 11.03.2026
Ekaterina Blinova
Hezbollah strikes on Israeli radar and satellite bases mirror Iranian tactics – but that doesn’t means there is a single operational plan, Rome University professor Dr Lorenzo Trombetta tells Sputnik.
"What we are looking at [is] a constellation of actors that share strategic interests and a broad political horizon," Trombetta explains, "but each one of these actors operate with a significant degree of autonomy."

Overwhelming Israeli Communications

Continuous missile alerts, hacking and coordination across several fronts piles pressure on the Israeli communication system, warns the pundit.

"Israel almost certainly maintains multiple redundant communication and common infrastructures," Trombetta says. "But how efficiently [do] they function under the stress?"

How Much Trouble is Israel in Right Now?

Hezbollah attacks "increase the number of active fronts" and stretch Israeli military and intelligence resources across multiple theaters simultaneously
Israeli military doctrine is focused on maintaining escalation dominance in short, decisive campaigns – but now threats emerge from different directions at once
The Yemeni Ansar Allah movement could join Hezbollah attacks and Iranian long-range missile launches at any time
"The challenge is less about immediate military defeat and more about maintaining strategic coherence under sustained pressure from several fronts," Trombetta says.

Fragile Balance

The Yemeni front has not yet been opened, but a new balance could emerge over time
Israel faces fighting on multiple fronts and asymmetrical warfare by Iran, Hezbollah and potentially Ansar Allah, each waging its own style of war
"We should assess these scenarios in a continuous way in order to understand how Israel can adapt to the threats from outside," Trombetta notes.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the end of a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2026
Analysis
How Iran’s Toxic Rain Reveals US-Israel Discord
9 March, 19:01 GMT
