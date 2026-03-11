https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/hezbollah-and-iran-overwhelm-israeli-communications-and-houthis-may-join-next-1123810062.html

Hezbollah and Iran Overwhelm Israeli Communications and Houthis May Join Next

Hezbollah strikes on Israeli radar and satellite bases mirror Iranian tactics – but that doesn’t means there is a single operational plan, Rome University professor Dr Lorenzo Trombetta tells Sputnik.

"What we are looking at [is] a constellation of actors that share strategic interests and a broad political horizon," Trombetta explains, "but each one of these actors operate with a significant degree of autonomy." Overwhelming Israeli Communications Continuous missile alerts, hacking and coordination across several fronts piles pressure on the Israeli communication system, warns the pundit. How Much Trouble is Israel in Right Now? Fragile Balance

