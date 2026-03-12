https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/iran-does-not-consider-israel-party-to-talks-to-need-mediators-with-it---ambassador-1123811101.html
Iran Does Not Consider Israel Party to Talks to Need Mediators With It - Ambassador
Iran Does Not Consider Israel Party to Talks to Need Mediators With It - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Iran does not need mediators with Israel because it does not consider it a party to negotiations, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik in an interview.
2026-03-12T03:56+0000
2026-03-12T03:56+0000
2026-03-12T04:26+0000
world
middle east
khasem jalali
israel
iran
iran-israel row
iran sanctions
us-iran relations
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123381316_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_306419650aa7feb14ca5c300491df53e.jpg
"Iran does not officially recognize the Zionist regime as a party with which to negotiate. To date, there have been no cases of mediation or similar measures. In the recent series of events, Iran has responded on the battlefield and is not seeking mediation or any similar steps," Jalali said when asked whether Iran attempted to establish contact with Israeli authorities through Russia. He also recalled that Israel had told the Russian leadership that it had no intention of attacking Iran, but Tehran, he said, knew that such assurances were untrue. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their “preemptive” attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei’s assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate deescalation and an end to hostilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/hezbollah-and-iran-overwhelm-israeli-communications-and-houthis-may-join-next-1123810062.html
israel
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123381316_217:0:2948:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82a0c1bbd6181b4422cee30cdd0632f7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran-israel relations, israel-iran relations, iran-us talks, iran war peace process, israel-iran mediation
iran-israel relations, israel-iran relations, iran-us talks, iran war peace process, israel-iran mediation
Iran Does Not Consider Israel Party to Talks to Need Mediators With It - Ambassador
03:56 GMT 12.03.2026 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 12.03.2026)
Iran does not need mediators with Israel because it does not consider it a party to negotiations, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik in an interview.
"Iran does not officially recognize the Zionist regime as a party with which to negotiate. To date, there have been no cases of mediation or similar measures. In the recent series of events, Iran has responded on the battlefield and is not seeking mediation or any similar steps," Jalali said when asked whether Iran attempted to establish contact with Israeli authorities through Russia.
He also recalled that Israel had told the Russian leadership that it had no intention of attacking Iran, but Tehran, he said, knew that such assurances were untrue.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their “preemptive” attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei’s assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate deescalation and an end to hostilities.