Iran’s Supreme Leader: ‘All US Bases Should Be Closed, We Will Continue to Attack Them’

Former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28. Iran declared a 40-day period of mourning. The country was under the control of a temporary...
The lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must continue to be used, he said."However, we will obtain compensation from the enemy by any means necessary. If they refuse, we will seize their assets to the extent we deem appropriate. Should that not be possible, we will destroy an equivalent amount of their property," Khamenei said.The US and Israel's campaign against Iran has now entered its second week, with both sides exchanging strikes. Tel Aviv has stated that its goal is to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Washington threatened to destroy Iran's military capabilities and called on its citizens to overthrow the regime. Iran, on the other hand, emphasized its readiness to defend itself and stated that it does not see any point in resuming negotiations at this time.Amid the escalating conflict, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies to the global market from the Gulf states — has almost come to a halt.
13:44 GMT 12.03.2026 (Updated: 14:01 GMT 12.03.2026)
Former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28. Iran declared a 40-day period of mourning. The country was under the control of a temporary leadership council for just over a week. On the night of March 9, the Assembly of Experts confirmed that Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, had become the new Supreme Leader.
"The Islamic Republic does not seek domination or colonial influence in the region. We remain fully prepared for unity and warm, mutual relations with all neighboring countries," Mojtaba Khamenei stressed.
The lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must continue to be used, he said.
"However, we will obtain compensation from the enemy by any means necessary. If they refuse, we will seize their assets to the extent we deem appropriate. Should that not be possible, we will destroy an equivalent amount of their property," Khamenei said.
The US and Israel's campaign against Iran has now entered its second week, with both sides exchanging strikes. Tel Aviv has stated that its goal is to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Washington threatened to destroy Iran's military capabilities and called on its citizens to overthrow the regime. Iran, on the other hand, emphasized its readiness to defend itself and stated that it does not see any point in resuming negotiations at this time.
Amid the escalating conflict, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies to the global market from the Gulf states — has almost come to a halt.