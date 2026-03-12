https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/russia-iran-remain-interested-in-north-south-corridor-project---kremlin-1123813102.html

Russia, Iran Remain Interested in North-South Corridor Project - Kremlin

Russia, Iran Remain Interested in North-South Corridor Project - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia, Iran and a group of regional countries remain interested in the International North-South Transport Corridor project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-03-12T10:10+0000

2026-03-12T10:10+0000

2026-03-12T10:10+0000

world

dmitry peskov

kirill dmitriev

russia

kiev

tehran

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079914458_0:115:1200:790_1920x0_80_0_0_65a738aeaf44a8a909494697d4cca5e5.jpg

Moscow expects the project to be implemented, as much has already been accomplished, the official added.The Kremlin does not give assessments on the topic of sending experts on unmanned systems by Kiev to the countries of the Middle East, as this is a matter of their bilateral relations, Peskov underscored.It is too early to talk about effective cooperation between Russia and the United States in the energy sector, but this topic is certainly being discussed, the Kremlin spokesman said."As for the details of Dmitriev's contacts in Miami, we need to wait until he returns home today and reports to the president," Peskov told reporters.Russia-US interaction, including in energy markets, could become an important factor in stabilizing the situation in these markets, the spokesman added.The idea of trying to put pressure on Russia is absurd, Dmitry Peskov stressed.Russia continues the special military operation and at the same time remains open to finding ways of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/unsc-resolution-urges-iran-to-stop-strikes-on-gulf-states-as-russia-calls-document-unbalanced-1123811918.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/ukraine-launches-attack-on-gas-infrastructure-in-russias-krasnodar-region---mod-1123812575.html

russia

kiev

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, iran and a group of regional countries remain interested in the international north-south transport corridor project, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov said on thursday.