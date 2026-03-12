https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/russia-iran-remain-interested-in-north-south-corridor-project---kremlin-1123813102.html
Russia, Iran Remain Interested in North-South Corridor Project - Kremlin
Russia, Iran Remain Interested in North-South Corridor Project - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia, Iran and a group of regional countries remain interested in the International North-South Transport Corridor project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-03-12T10:10+0000
2026-03-12T10:10+0000
2026-03-12T10:10+0000
world
dmitry peskov
kirill dmitriev
russia
kiev
tehran
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079914458_0:115:1200:790_1920x0_80_0_0_65a738aeaf44a8a909494697d4cca5e5.jpg
Moscow expects the project to be implemented, as much has already been accomplished, the official added.The Kremlin does not give assessments on the topic of sending experts on unmanned systems by Kiev to the countries of the Middle East, as this is a matter of their bilateral relations, Peskov underscored.It is too early to talk about effective cooperation between Russia and the United States in the energy sector, but this topic is certainly being discussed, the Kremlin spokesman said."As for the details of Dmitriev's contacts in Miami, we need to wait until he returns home today and reports to the president," Peskov told reporters.Russia-US interaction, including in energy markets, could become an important factor in stabilizing the situation in these markets, the spokesman added.The idea of trying to put pressure on Russia is absurd, Dmitry Peskov stressed.Russia continues the special military operation and at the same time remains open to finding ways of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/unsc-resolution-urges-iran-to-stop-strikes-on-gulf-states-as-russia-calls-document-unbalanced-1123811918.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/ukraine-launches-attack-on-gas-infrastructure-in-russias-krasnodar-region---mod-1123812575.html
russia
kiev
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079914458_0:2:1200:902_1920x0_80_0_0_8b8f386a26d155ecc35c4021e4674781.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, iran and a group of regional countries remain interested in the international north-south transport corridor project, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov said on thursday.
russia, iran and a group of regional countries remain interested in the international north-south transport corridor project, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov said on thursday.
Russia, Iran Remain Interested in North-South Corridor Project - Kremlin
Russia, Iran and a group of regional countries remain interested in the International North-South Transport Corridor project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"It is obvious that the implementation cannot be carried out in Iran now, you must understand this yourself. But as for the interest of Tehran and a whole group of regional states, of course, our interest remains," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow expects the project to be implemented, as much has already been accomplished, the official added.
The Kremlin does not give assessments on the topic of sending experts on unmanned systems by Kiev to the countries of the Middle East, as this is a matter of their bilateral relations, Peskov underscored.
"In this case, it is more a matter of bilateral relations between the Kiev regime and those countries that have requested this type of assistance. We do not give any estimates in this case," Peskov told reporters.
It is too early to talk about effective cooperation between Russia and the United States in the energy sector, but this topic is certainly being discussed, the Kremlin spokesman said.
"As for the details of Dmitriev's contacts in Miami, we need to wait until he returns home today and reports to the president," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said that, at the direction of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, he visited the United States and held a meeting of the heads of the working group on economic cooperation between Moscow and Washington.
"It is too early to talk about any effective cooperation at this time, but the topic is certainly being discussed," Peskov told reporters.
Russia-US interaction, including in energy markets, could become an important factor in stabilizing the situation in these markets, the spokesman added.
The idea of trying to put pressure on Russia is absurd, Dmitry Peskov stressed.
Earlier in the day, media reported that French President Emmanuel Macron will receive Volodymyr Zelensky on March 13 at his residence in the Elysee Palace.
Russia continues the special military operation and at the same time remains open to finding ways of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, the official added.