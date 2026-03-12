International
Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, visited the United States.
"On instructions from [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin], I visited the United States, where I held a meeting of the heads of the working group on economic cooperation between Russia and the United States,” Dmitriev wrote on social networks.Many countries, including the US, are beginning to better understand the ineffectiveness and destructive nature of sanctions against Russia, as well as the key role of Russian oil and gas in ensuring the stability of global economy, the RDIF head added.
05:42 GMT 12.03.2026
Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, visited the United States, where he met heads of the working group on bilateral economic cooperation.
"On instructions from [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin], I visited the United States, where I held a meeting of the heads of the working group on economic cooperation between Russia and the United States,” Dmitriev wrote on social networks.
“We discussed both promising projects that can contribute to the restoration of Russian-American relations, as well as the current crisis situation in global energy markets," Dmitriev pointed out.
Many countries, including the US, are beginning to better understand the ineffectiveness and destructive nature of sanctions against Russia, as well as the key role of Russian oil and gas in ensuring the stability of global economy, the RDIF head added.
Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, and Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy of US President Donald Trump for the Middle East, in Zaryadye Park.
World
US's Witkoff Says Talks With Russia's Dmitriev Were Productive
31 January, 17:00 GMT
