US, Other Nations Start To Acknowledge Russia’s Key Role In Global Energy Stability - Dmitriev

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, visited the United States.

"On instructions from [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin], I visited the United States, where I held a meeting of the heads of the working group on economic cooperation between Russia and the United States,” Dmitriev wrote on social networks.Many countries, including the US, are beginning to better understand the ineffectiveness and destructive nature of sanctions against Russia, as well as the key role of Russian oil and gas in ensuring the stability of global economy, the RDIF head added.

