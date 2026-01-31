International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/uss-witkoff-says-talks-with-russias-dmitriev-were-productive-1123558362.html
US's Witkoff Says Talks With Russia's Dmitriev Were Productive
US's Witkoff Says Talks With Russia's Dmitriev Were Productive
US Special Envoy Steve Whitcoff said on Saturday that his negotiations with head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, in Miami were productive.
"Today in Florida, Russian Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings as part of US mediation efforts aimed at peacefully resolving the Ukrainian conflict," Whitcoff wrote on the social media platform X.Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a peace plan on Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner at the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov described the talks as very substantive, adding that contacts between Russia and the US will continue. Ushakov noted that the successes of the Russian army on the battlefield have had a positive impact on the course and nature of the negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kiev regime must make a decision and begin negotiations, emphasizing that the space for Kiev's freedom of decision-making is shrinking amid the offensive actions of the Russian armed forces.On December 20-21, Dmitriev held talks with Witkoff and Kushner in Miami.
US Special Envoy Steve Whitcoff said on Saturday that his negotiations with head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, in Miami were productive.
"Today in Florida, Russian Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings as part of US mediation efforts aimed at peacefully resolving the Ukrainian conflict," Whitcoff wrote on the social media platform X.
Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a peace plan on Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner at the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.
Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov described the talks as very substantive, adding that contacts between Russia and the US will continue. Ushakov noted that the successes of the Russian army on the battlefield have had a positive impact on the course and nature of the negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kiev regime must make a decision and begin negotiations, emphasizing that the space for Kiev's freedom of decision-making is shrinking amid the offensive actions of the Russian armed forces.
On December 20-21, Dmitriev held talks with Witkoff and Kushner in Miami.
Заголовок открываемого материала