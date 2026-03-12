https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/six-ukrainians-get-life-sentences-in-absentia-for-killing-russian-pows-1123812203.html
Six Ukrainians Get Life Sentences in Absentia for Killing Russian POWs
Six Ukrainian security officers have been sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment for the murder and torture of Russian prisoners of war, the Moscow prosecutor's office said
Sergei Velichko, Konstantin Nemichev, Vitaly Posokhov, Artem Subachev, Andrey and Sergei Yangolenko were found guilty of attempting to take the life of a law enforcement officer and of cruel treatment of prisoners of war, as well as of the use of means and methods prohibited by international treaties of Russia in armed conflict, the prosecutor's office said. "Taking into account the position of the Moscow Public Prosecutor's Office, the court sentenced Sergei Velichko, Konstantin Nemichev, Vitaly Posokhov, Artem Subachev, Andrey and Sergei Yangolenko to life imprisonment, with the first seven years to be served in prison and the remainder of the sentence in a special regime correctional colony," the statement read. The case was heard in accordance with standard criminal procedure in the absence of the defendants, who are currently wanted by the Russian authorities, the statement added. They were arrested in absentia, it said. On March 25-26, 2022, members of the Ukrainian military units, brothers Yangolenko, Posokhov and Subachev, together with Nemichev, Velichko and others, while on the territory of the Malorogansky dairy plant, located in the village of Malaya Rogan in the Ukraine-controlled part of the Kharkov region, opened fire on eight captured Russian servicemen, seven of whom died, the prosecutor's office said. In March 2022, they took three captured Russian soldiers to an unknown location in Kharkov, "where they inflicted stab wounds on them, fired numerous shots from small arms, thereby killing two prisoners," according to the statement. "Between March and May 2022, accomplices took five captured Russian servicemen to an unknown location in Kharkov, Ukraine, where they repeatedly subjected them to physical violence, striking them multiple times with their hands, feet, and unidentified objects to various parts of their bodies, causing bodily harm of varying degrees of severity to all the aforementioned individuals," the prosecutor's office said. One of those victims died, it added.
