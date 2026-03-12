https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/ukraine-launches-attack-on-gas-infrastructure-in-russias-krasnodar-region---mod-1123812575.html

Ukraine Launches Attack on Gas Infrastructure in Russia's Krasnodar Region - MoD

The Kiev regime launched another attack using strike drones on the Russkaya compressor station in the settlement of Gai-Kodzor in the Krasnodar region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On the night of March 12, the Kiev regime, with the aim of cutting off gas supplies to European consumers, launched an attack using fixed-wing strike UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] on the Russkaya compressor station in the settlement of Gai-Kodzor in the Krasnodar region," the ministry said in a statement. Russian air defense forces shot down 10 Ukrainian drones over the station which supplies gas via the Turkish Stream pipeline, the statement says. "No damage was caused to the defended facility," it added.

