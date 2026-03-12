International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/ukraine-launches-attack-on-gas-infrastructure-in-russias-krasnodar-region---mod-1123812575.html
Ukraine Launches Attack on Gas Infrastructure in Russia's Krasnodar Region - MoD
Ukraine Launches Attack on Gas Infrastructure in Russia's Krasnodar Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Kiev regime launched another attack using strike drones on the Russkaya compressor station in the settlement of Gai-Kodzor in the Krasnodar region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-03-12T09:50+0000
2026-03-12T09:51+0000
world
russia
ukraine
gas
attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121077051_0:236:3221:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_61a9197558580f16a5c4bf2d5684c348.jpg
"On the night of March 12, the Kiev regime, with the aim of cutting off gas supplies to European consumers, launched an attack using fixed-wing strike UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] on the Russkaya compressor station in the settlement of Gai-Kodzor in the Krasnodar region," the ministry said in a statement. Russian air defense forces shot down 10 Ukrainian drones over the station which supplies gas via the Turkish Stream pipeline, the statement says. "No damage was caused to the defended facility," it added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/ukraine-is-preparing-to-undermine-turkish-stream-and-blue-stream---putin-1123764856.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121077051_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8b3e776d0197ba20b195f781b6f92413.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukriane attacks russian gas station
ukriane attacks russian gas station

Ukraine Launches Attack on Gas Infrastructure in Russia's Krasnodar Region - MoD

09:50 GMT 12.03.2026 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 12.03.2026)
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the mediabankAn employee looks over at Kazachya gas compressor station, a facility of Gazprom's TurkStream gas pipeline, in Krasnodar region, Russia.
An employee looks over at Kazachya gas compressor station, a facility of Gazprom's TurkStream gas pipeline, in Krasnodar region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kiev regime launched another attack using strike drones on the Russkaya compressor station in the settlement of Gai-Kodzor in the Krasnodar region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On the night of March 12, the Kiev regime, with the aim of cutting off gas supplies to European consumers, launched an attack using fixed-wing strike UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] on the Russkaya compressor station in the settlement of Gai-Kodzor in the Krasnodar region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian air defense forces shot down 10 Ukrainian drones over the station which supplies gas via the Turkish Stream pipeline, the statement says.
"No damage was caused to the defended facility," it added.
Turkish stream - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2026
World
Ukraine is Preparing to Undermine 'Turkish Stream' and 'Blue Stream' - Putin
4 March, 17:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала