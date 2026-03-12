https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/unsc-resolution-urges-iran-to-stop-strikes-on-gulf-states-as-russia-calls-document-unbalanced-1123811918.html

UNSC Resolution Urges Iran to Stop Strikes on Gulf States as Russia Calls Document Unbalanced

Iran has repeatedly struck the Gulf states, where American military bases are located, in retaliation for US–Israeli attacks that killed Iranian Supreme Leader... 12.03.2026, Sputnik International

The UN Security Council resolution, passed by 13 votes with two abstentions from Russia and China, does not mention US and Israeli attacks on Iran, and instead demands the immediate cessation of all strikes by the Islamic Republic against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.The document also condemns any actions or threats by Iran aimed at closing, obstructing, or interfering with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani criticized the resolution, noting that "some [UN Security] Council members are attempting to reverse the roles and positions of victim and aggressor." He added that Iran does not recognize the document.Russian Permanent Envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia for his part slammed the resolution as a “highly unbalanced” document that “does not serve the aim to maintain international peace and order.”

