https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/unsc-resolution-urges-iran-to-stop-strikes-on-gulf-states-as-russia-calls-document-unbalanced-1123811918.html
UNSC Resolution Urges Iran to Stop Strikes on Gulf States as Russia Calls Document Unbalanced
UNSC Resolution Urges Iran to Stop Strikes on Gulf States as Russia Calls Document Unbalanced
Sputnik International
Iran has repeatedly struck the Gulf states, where American military bases are located, in retaliation for US–Israeli attacks that killed Iranian Supreme Leader... 12.03.2026, Sputnik International
2026-03-12T06:51+0000
2026-03-12T06:51+0000
2026-03-12T06:52+0000
world
russia
china
iran
un security council (unsc)
us
israel
resolution
strikes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095446628_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_71a945f2360ff2ccee06e1231eacd378.jpg
The UN Security Council resolution, passed by 13 votes with two abstentions from Russia and China, does not mention US and Israeli attacks on Iran, and instead demands the immediate cessation of all strikes by the Islamic Republic against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.The document also condemns any actions or threats by Iran aimed at closing, obstructing, or interfering with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani criticized the resolution, noting that "some [UN Security] Council members are attempting to reverse the roles and positions of victim and aggressor." He added that Iran does not recognize the document.Russian Permanent Envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia for his part slammed the resolution as a “highly unbalanced” document that “does not serve the aim to maintain international peace and order.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/live-updates-middle-east-tensions-mount-after-strikes-on-iran--day-13-1123811261.html
russia
china
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095446628_249:0:2980:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c10ac0f188035a4625ebdfa732a1602.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, china, iran, un security council (unsc), us, israel, resolution, strikes
russia, china, iran, un security council (unsc), us, israel, resolution, strikes
UNSC Resolution Urges Iran to Stop Strikes on Gulf States as Russia Calls Document Unbalanced
06:51 GMT 12.03.2026 (Updated: 06:52 GMT 12.03.2026)
Iran has repeatedly struck the Gulf states, where American military bases are located, in retaliation for US–Israeli attacks that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and continue to pummel Iranian sites.
The UN Security Council resolution, passed by 13 votes with two abstentions from Russia and China, does not mention US and Israeli attacks on Iran, and instead demands the immediate cessation of all strikes by the Islamic Republic against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.
The document also condemns any actions or threats by Iran aimed at closing, obstructing, or interfering with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani criticized the resolution, noting that "some [UN Security] Council members are attempting to reverse the roles and positions of victim and aggressor." He added that Iran does not recognize the document.
Russian Permanent Envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia for his part slammed the resolution as a “highly unbalanced” document that “does not serve the aim to maintain international peace and order.”