LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 13
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 13
The Middle East remains on edge as the conflict triggered by the February 28 US–Israeli strikes on Iran enters its 13th day.
News
05:04 GMT 12.03.2026
Being updated
The Middle East remains on edge as the conflict triggered by the February 28 US–Israeli strikes on Iran enters its 13th day.
The attacks, which targeted multiple Iranian sites and killed senior Iranian officials, sparked a major regional escalation and a wave of retaliatory missile and drone operations by Iran against Israeli and American positions across the Middle East.
Follow Sputnik's live updates for more!
Table of contents
05:03 GMT 12.03.2026
New firstOld first
09:17 GMT 12.03.2026
Iran Needs 'Nothing but Victory' in Confrontation With US, Israel - Ambassador to Russia
Iran needs "nothing but victory" in its confrontation with the United States and Israel, and US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must understand this, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Thursday.
"We are fighting for victory, and we demand nothing but victory. Both Trump and Netanyahu must understand this," Jalali said, speaking at the Rossiya Segodnya international multimedia press center.
The US will have to compensate for all damages caused and lift sanctions against Iran, the ambassador added.
Arab countries have realized that the United States cannot guarantee their security, Jalali also said.
06:33 GMT 12.03.2026
Death Toll From Israeli Strike on Beirut Embankment Rises to 8 - Health Ministry
The death toll from an Israeli strike on Beirut's Ramlet al-Baida embankment has climbed to eight, with 31 people injured, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Thursday.
"The number of victims from the Israeli strike in Beirut's Ramlet al-Baida area has increased to eight dead and 31 injured," the ministry said.
On Thursday night, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the embankment, near tents housing residents displaced by the escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanese movement Hezbollah.
06:33 GMT 12.03.2026
Unknown Projectile Strikes Container Ship 35 Nautical Miles From UAE - UKMTO
An unknown projectile has struck a container ship approximately 35 nautical miles off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), causing a fire on board, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Thursday.
"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 35NM north of Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates. The Master has reported the container ship was struck by unknown projectile causing a small fire onboard," the statement read.
No one was injured, and an investigation into the incident is underway, UKMTO added.
05:04 GMT 12.03.2026
Brent Crude Oil Prices Rises Above $100 Per Barrel
Global oil prices are rising by more than 9%, with the price of a barrel of Brent crude exceeding $100, trading data showed on Thursday.
As of 03:26 GMT, Brent crude futures for May were up 9.42% from the previous close at $100.64 per barrel.
April WTI futures rose 9.26% to $95.33 per barrel.
05:03 GMT 12.03.2026
