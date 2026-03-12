LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 13

Iran Needs 'Nothing but Victory' in Confrontation With US, Israel - Ambassador to Russia

Iran needs "nothing but victory" in its confrontation with the United States and Israel, and US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must understand this, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Thursday.

"We are fighting for victory, and we demand nothing but victory. Both Trump and Netanyahu must understand this," Jalali said, speaking at the Rossiya Segodnya international multimedia press center.

The US will have to compensate for all damages caused and lift sanctions against Iran, the ambassador added.

Arab countries have realized that the United States cannot guarantee their security, Jalali also said.