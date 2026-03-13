https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/finnish-president-rules-out-acquiring-nuclear-weapons-during-peacetime-1123821781.html

Finnish President Rules Out Acquiring Nuclear Weapons During Peacetime

Finnish President Rules Out Acquiring Nuclear Weapons During Peacetime

Sputnik International

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on Friday that the Nordic nation will not acquire or deploy a nuclear weapon on its territory during peacetime.

2026-03-13T17:53+0000

2026-03-13T17:53+0000

2026-03-13T17:54+0000

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On March 5, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said that the government has suggested allowing the import, transportation, delivery and storage of nuclear weapons in "defense-related" situations. "No, Finland does not need nuclear weapons during peacetime. It is about nuclear deterrence … There is no need to import nuclear weapons into Finland or transport them during peacetime," Stubb told journalists. Stubb reiterated that Finland had no ambition to become a nuclear weapon state, adding that no one had offered nuclear weapons to the country. On March 6, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Helsinki's plan to lift the ban on nuclear weapons deployments would leave Finland vulnerable and increase tensions in Europe. He warned Moscow would take appropriate measures in response to this new threat. Finland is a non-nuclear weapon state according to the Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT). The NPT's Article II obligates non-nuclear-weapon states not to receive nuclear weapons or control over such weapons, not to develop or otherwise acquire nuclear weapons, nor to seek or receive any assistance in developing nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices.

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