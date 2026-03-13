https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/north-korea-condemns-japans-long-range-missile-deployment---reports-1123817916.html
North Korea Condemns Japan's Long-Range Missile Deployment - Reports
2026-03-13

North Korea condemns Japan's plans to deploy long-range missiles, warning such moves heighten regional tensions and threaten security, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Friday.
Tokyo has already stationed an upgraded Type-12 anti-ship missile with extended range in Kumamoto and plans further deployments in Shizuoka Prefecture, Hokkaido, and Miyazaki Prefecture starting next year, KCNA reported. Pyongyang warned that full implementation would place missiles capable of striking neighbors across Japan's archipelago. The security environment worsens due to the resurgent militarism of Japan, which is "unrepentant about past atrocities and obsessed with the desire for new aggression," KCNA reported. The versatile Type-12 missiles, launchable from land, sea, or air, can strike ships, ports, airfields, and ground targets as part of Japan's "enemy base" attack preparations, according to the report. Tokyo's missile buildup and military drills signal its desire to accelerate their combat deployment, the news agency reported. The final targets of such missiles could be neighboring countries, which Japan calls a "threat" and "the largest strategic challenge," KCNA reported. Continuing this policy risks Japan crossing a "red line" with grave consequences for the archipelago itself, Pyongyang warned.
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea condemns Japan's plans to deploy long-range missiles, warning such moves heighten regional tensions and threaten security, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Friday.
Tokyo has already stationed an upgraded Type-12 anti-ship missile with extended range in Kumamoto and plans further deployments in Shizuoka Prefecture, Hokkaido, and Miyazaki Prefecture starting next year, KCNA reported.
Pyongyang warned that full implementation would place missiles capable of striking neighbors across Japan's archipelago.
The security environment worsens due to the resurgent militarism of Japan, which is "unrepentant about past atrocities and obsessed with the desire for new aggression," KCNA reported.
The versatile Type-12 missiles, launchable from land, sea, or air, can strike ships, ports, airfields, and ground targets as part of Japan's "enemy base" attack preparations, according to the report. Tokyo's missile buildup and military drills signal its desire to accelerate their combat deployment, the news agency reported.
The final targets of such missiles could be neighboring countries, which Japan calls a "threat" and "the largest strategic challenge," KCNA reported.
Continuing this policy risks Japan crossing a "red line" with grave consequences for the archipelago itself, Pyongyang warned.