Russian Military Carries Out 7 Retaliatory Strikes on Ukraine's Infrastructure Over Past Week
Russian forces launched one massive and six group strikes targeting Ukraine's military-industrial enterprises, fuel and energy infrastructure, transport hubs, and airfields, in retaliation for Ukraine's attacks on Russian civilian sites, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"In response to attacks by Ukraine on civilian objects on Russian territory, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out one massive and six group strikes during the period from March 7 to 13, resulting in damage to enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, facilities of the Ukrainian fuel and energy sector, transport and airfield infrastructure, sites for the production, storage, and preparation for launch of strike long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.
"In response to attacks by Ukraine on civilian objects on Russian territory, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out one massive and six group strikes during the period from March 7 to 13, resulting in damage to enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, facilities of the Ukrainian fuel and energy sector, transport and airfield infrastructure, sites for the production, storage, and preparation for launch of strike long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.
