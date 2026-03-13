https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/trump-claims-us-has-virtually-unlimited-ammunition-operations-could-continue-forever-1123820888.html

Trump Claims US Has 'Virtually Unlimited' Ammunition, Operations Could Continue 'Forever'

Trump Claims US Has 'Virtually Unlimited' Ammunition, Operations Could Continue 'Forever'

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump claimed on Friday the Pentagon has "virtually unlimited" stocks of ammunition allowing the military to continue operations against Iran for as long as required.

2026-03-13T15:23+0000

2026-03-13T15:23+0000

2026-03-13T16:30+0000

world

donald trump

us

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380500_0:108:3072:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_d0af892c5b2afecbd9b84193e19e11c2.jpg

"We're hitting them very hard. We have unlimited ammunition ... We have virtually unlimited ammunition, and we're using it," Trump told Fox News. "We could go forever."The United States could "do things" to Iran that the country could never rebuild from, but is choosing not to, Trump claimed. Trump also bragged about being able to take out nuclear power plants in Iran, but said he has chosen not to do it so far.Trump said that Gulf nations are doing a "very good job" in protecting themselves from Iranian retaliatory strikes. The report noted several Gulf nations are running "dangerously low" on interceptors and request that the US expedite the deliveries. However, while the US informed the allies it is establishing a task force on the matter, it is not happening fast enough.On Seizing Iran's Enriched Uranium StockpilesTrump said that the United States is "not at all" focused on seizing Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles, but might be in the future.On Plans of Military CampaignTrump refused to answer questions about whether the United States will try to occupy Iran's Kharg island in the Persian Gulf amid the military campaign against the Islamic republic.On Iranian Citizens in USEvery Iranian national in the country is closely watched amid the US-Israeli military action against Tehran, Trump said. On Drone Attacks on CaliforniaTrump said that he is not worried about an alleged threat of Iranian drone attacks on California.On RussiaTrump said on Friday he believes Russia is assisting Iran "a little bit," but added that the United States has long been helping Ukraine.When asked whether the US is supporting Ukraine, he replied affirmatively.On UkraineThe United States does not need Ukrainian anti-drone technology to help fend off Iranian retaliatory strikes in the Middle East, Trump said.On March 5, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine received a request from the US for "specific support in protection" against" drones in the Middle East.On US-China Relations Trump said he maintains a "great relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping despite both countries being very competitive with each other.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/united-states-to-launch-very-powerful-strikes-on-iran-over-next-week---trump-1123819875.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, trump, iran, china, attack, drones, pentagon, ammunition, operation, israel, uranium, enriched uranium