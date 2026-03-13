Trump Claims US Has 'Virtually Unlimited' Ammunition, Operations Could Continue 'Forever'
15:23 GMT 13.03.2026 (Updated: 16:30 GMT 13.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump attends a joint news conference with Ukraine's Zelensky
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump claimed on Friday the Pentagon has "virtually unlimited" stocks of ammunition allowing the military to continue operations against Iran for as long as required.
"We're hitting them very hard. We have unlimited ammunition ... We have virtually unlimited ammunition, and we're using it," Trump told Fox News. "We could go forever."
The United States could "do things" to Iran that the country could never rebuild from, but is choosing not to, Trump claimed.
"We could do things [to Iran] that would be so bad. They could literally never rebuild as a nation again, and we're not doing it now," Trump told Fox News radio.'
Trump also bragged about being able to take out nuclear power plants in Iran, but said he has chosen not to do it so far.
"We're being nice. I could take out things in the next hour. We could hang up, within one hour you'd be reading about taking out nuclear power plants," Trump told Fox News. "We could do things that would be so bad they could literally never rebuild as a nation again ... we're not doing it now."
Trump said that Gulf nations are doing a "very good job" in protecting themselves from Iranian retaliatory strikes.
"The Gulf states are doing a very good job in protecting themselves. They have great Patriot missiles, which are the defensive missiles that have knocked down virtually 100% of the time they used. They've knocked down whatever they're aimed at. They've been unbelievable," Trump told Fox New Radio.
On Tuesday, CBS News reported that Washington is failing to replenish the air defense stocks of its allies in the Persian Gulf in a timely manner amid its bombardment campaign against Iran and the latter's retaliatory strikes across the region.
The report noted several Gulf nations are running "dangerously low" on interceptors and request that the US expedite the deliveries. However, while the US informed the allies it is establishing a task force on the matter, it is not happening fast enough.
On Seizing Iran's Enriched Uranium Stockpiles
Trump said that the United States is "not at all" focused on seizing Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles, but might be in the future.
"No, not at all … we're not focused on that. But at some point we might be," Trump told Fox News when asked whether the US military had plans to seize Iran's alleged 400 kilogram stockpile of enriched uranium.
On Plans of Military Campaign
Trump refused to answer questions about whether the United States will try to occupy Iran's Kharg island in the Persian Gulf amid the military campaign against the Islamic republic.
"It's not high on the list, but it's one of so many different things, and I can change my mind in seconds," Trump told Fox News radio when asked whether he is planning to take over the island. "I mean you're asking me a question. Kharg Island, okay, everything. Who would ask a question like that, and what fool would answer it?"
On Iranian Citizens in US
Every Iranian national in the country is closely watched amid the US-Israeli military action against Tehran, Trump said.
"You got a lot of good people, but we're watching them very, very carefully. We have them under watch now," Trump told Fox News radio.
On Drone Attacks on California
Trump said that he is not worried about an alleged threat of Iranian drone attacks on California.
On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed as false and unverified reports warning US citizens about a potential Iranian attack on California.
"I don't worry about it, because if you did, you wouldn't be able to function. Okay? So you can't worry. You have to do something," Trump told Fox News radio when asked a relevant question.
On Russia
Trump said on Friday he believes Russia is assisting Iran "a little bit," but added that the United States has long been helping Ukraine.
"I think he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] might be helping them [Iran] a little bit ... and he probably thinks we're helping Ukraine, right?" Trump told Fox News Radio.
When asked whether the US is supporting Ukraine, he replied affirmatively.
"Yeah, we are helping them also … You know, it's like, hey, they do it and we do it. In all fairness, they do it and we do it," Trump said in response.
On Ukraine
The United States does not need Ukrainian anti-drone technology to help fend off Iranian retaliatory strikes in the Middle East, Trump said.
"No, we don't need the help with drone defense. We know more about drones than anybody, we have the best drones in the world actually," Trump told Fox News Radio when asked whether Ukraine is helping the US in terms of drone defense.
On March 4, CNN reported that US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth acknowledged in a closed-door briefing with lawmakers that Iranian one-way Shahed-136 drones represent a greater challenge to its air defenses than previously assessed.
On March 5, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine received a request from the US for "specific support in protection" against" drones in the Middle East.
On US-China Relations
Trump said he maintains a "great relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping despite both countries being very competitive with each other.
"He's [Xi] a strong person, a strong leader. I have a great relationship with them. I'm going over there in a very short period of time. I was invited, and I'm going. It's good that we get along … We're doing well economically with China. They want to do business with us, and, you know, we've had a good relationship. It's highly competitive, obviously, but he and I have had a very good relationship," Trump told Fox News.