https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/us-accuses-allies--china-of-economic-overcapacity-to-justify-new-trade-barriers--expert-1123820414.html

US Accuses Allies & China of Economic ‘Overcapacity’ to Justify New Trade Barriers — Expert

US Accuses Allies & China of Economic ‘Overcapacity’ to Justify New Trade Barriers — Expert

Sputnik International

On March 12, the US launched two trade investigations against 16 major trade partners, including China and the EU. The US president was authorized to take any actions to combat "unfair trade" practices.

2026-03-13T13:02+0000

2026-03-13T13:02+0000

2026-03-13T13:02+0000

analysis

fabio massimo parenti

us

china

japan

south korea

us supreme court

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107116/72/1071167255_0:474:5097:3341_1920x0_80_0_0_2a23cad53ae66bac7311be1be854eb08.jpg

The US views China as an economic rival that is stronger in key manufacturing sectors, so Americans are seeking a way to impose new measures against it under the pretext of Chinese "economic overcapacity," Fabio Massimo Parenti, associate professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, tells Sputnik.The US wants to use the idea of "protecting American jobs" to confront China and create new trade barriers after the initially impose tariffs were blocked by the US Supreme Court, Parenti says, adding that the move could lead to a more politicized global economy.Another important aspect is that besides China, traditional US allies such as Japan, South Korea and the EU are listed in the investigation, which highlights a shift in the US strategy, he notes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/us-cannot-determine-whether-its-partners-have-excess-capacity---china-1123817777.html

china

japan

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us china economic tensions, china overcapacity, parenti, global economy