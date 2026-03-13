International
US Cannot Determine Whether Its Partners Have Excess Capacity - China
The United States does not have the right to unilaterally determine whether its trading partners have excess capacity and impose unilateral restrictive measures, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
The United States does not have the right to unilaterally determine whether its trading partners have excess capacity and impose unilateral restrictive measures, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Friday. China will closely monitor the US trade investigation and reserves the right to take all measures to protect its rights and interests, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/new-probe-against-china-us-trade-penalties-poor-strategy-for-investment-and-growth---expert-1123815358.html
06:32 GMT 13.03.2026
Late on Thursday, the Office of US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that the United States has opened an investigation against China, the European Union, India, and 13 more countries over their trade policies that pose threats to the United States.
The United States does not have the right to unilaterally determine whether its trading partners have excess capacity and impose unilateral restrictive measures, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
"The United States does not have the right to unilaterally determine whether its trading partners have "excess production capacity'' through investigations in accordance with article 301 [of the US Trade Act], as well as to impose unilateral restrictive measures," the ministry said in a statement.
China will closely monitor the US trade investigation and reserves the right to take all measures to protect its rights and interests, the statement read.
