https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/us-cannot-determine-whether-its-partners-have-excess-capacity---china-1123817777.html

US Cannot Determine Whether Its Partners Have Excess Capacity - China

US Cannot Determine Whether Its Partners Have Excess Capacity - China

Sputnik International

The United States does not have the right to unilaterally determine whether its trading partners have excess capacity and impose unilateral restrictive measures, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

2026-03-13T06:32+0000

2026-03-13T06:32+0000

2026-03-13T06:32+0000

economy

us

china

european union (eu)

chinese ministry of commerce

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/05/1123064512_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_09cbbe066efb9e68a765e3da3b904c90.jpg

The United States does not have the right to unilaterally determine whether its trading partners have excess capacity and impose unilateral restrictive measures, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Friday. China will closely monitor the US trade investigation and reserves the right to take all measures to protect its rights and interests, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/new-probe-against-china-us-trade-penalties-poor-strategy-for-investment-and-growth---expert-1123815358.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the united states does not have the right to unilaterally determine whether its trading partners have excess capacity and impose unilateral restrictive measures, the chinese ministry of commerce said on friday.