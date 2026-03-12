https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/new-probe-against-china-us-trade-penalties-poor-strategy-for-investment-and-growth---expert-1123815358.html

New Probe Against China: US Trade Penalties Poor Strategy for Investment and Growth - Expert

China is fully leveraging its productivity to meet the needs of Global South populations, financial analyst Paul Goncharoff tells Sputnik, commenting on a new US probe into alleged excess manufacturing by China and other trade partners.

"Excessive industrial capacity, or simply overcapacity, occurs when output exceeds the actual market demand," Goncharoff explains. "This imbalance may lead to unused machinery and unproductive staff. China, in all fairness, does not support either." In the US' latest move, neither business logic nor long-term vision seems to play a visible role, the pundit says. While the US has long been trying to contain China's rise, American pressure on its longtime allies raises questions. "It is a question of influence and dependence," the veteran financial analyst responds. "Who better to pressure than those that are deeply interconnected with you financially and politically?" "It is not pretty and will probably not survive as a viable tactic for long; just ask the UK or Canada what they think," Goncharoff concluded.

