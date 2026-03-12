https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/new-probe-against-china-us-trade-penalties-poor-strategy-for-investment-and-growth---expert-1123815358.html
New Probe Against China: US Trade Penalties Poor Strategy for Investment and Growth - Expert
New Probe Against China: US Trade Penalties Poor Strategy for Investment and Growth - Expert
Sputnik International
China is fully leveraging its productivity to meet the needs of Global South populations, financial analyst Paul Goncharoff tells Sputnik, commenting on a new US probe into alleged excess manufacturing by China and other trade partners.
"Excessive industrial capacity, or simply overcapacity, occurs when output exceeds the actual market demand," Goncharoff explains. "This imbalance may lead to unused machinery and unproductive staff. China, in all fairness, does not support either." In the US' latest move, neither business logic nor long-term vision seems to play a visible role, the pundit says. While the US has long been trying to contain China's rise, American pressure on its longtime allies raises questions. "It is a question of influence and dependence," the veteran financial analyst responds. "Who better to pressure than those that are deeply interconnected with you financially and politically?" "It is not pretty and will probably not survive as a viable tactic for long; just ask the UK or Canada what they think," Goncharoff concluded.
"Excessive industrial capacity, or simply overcapacity, occurs when output exceeds the actual market demand," Goncharoff explains. "This imbalance may lead to unused machinery and unproductive staff. China, in all fairness, does not support either."
In the US' latest move, neither business logic nor long-term vision seems to play a visible role, the pundit says.
"If protecting American jobs was the real issue, then it would seem that insulting and penalizing most of the planet is a poor way to attract investment capital for growth."
Paul Goncharoff
General director of consulting firm Goncharoff LCC
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated on March 11 that the new investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 could result in fresh levies against China, India, Japan, the EU, Norway, Mexico, and others
US probes were launched following a Supreme Court ruling
striking down the US administration's tariffs imposed in 2025
Greer hopes to wrap up the probes before temporary US tariffs imposed in February expire in July
"'Our way or the highway' is not a mutually productive negotiating formula and never has been," says Goncharoff. "I see more and more countries opting to take the 'highway' as far from Washington and their trade control efforts as they can reasonably get."
While the US has long been trying to contain China's rise
, American pressure on its longtime allies raises questions.
"It is a question of influence and dependence," the veteran financial analyst responds. "Who better to pressure than those that are deeply interconnected with you financially and politically?"
"It is not pretty and will probably not survive as a viable tactic for long; just ask the UK or Canada what they think," Goncharoff concluded.