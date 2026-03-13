https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/us-lost-kc-135-aerial-refueling-tanker-aircraft-during-operation-against-iran---centcom-1123817120.html

US Lost KC-135 Aerial Refueling Tanker Aircraft During Operation Against Iran - CENTCOM

The United States has lost a KC-135 aerial refueling tanker aircraft during the operation against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"US Central Command is aware of the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft. The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," CENTCOM said in a statement.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.

