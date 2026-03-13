https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/us-moves-to-ease-sanctions-on-russian-oil-in-bid-to-stabilize-global-energy-markets---kremlin--1123818955.html
US Moves to Ease Sanctions on Russian Oil in Bid to Stabilize Global Energy Markets - Kremlin
The Kremlin has taken note of Washington statements about the United States having no further plans to lift oil sanctions from Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"We have heard the statement from US officials that an exception has been made for oil already loaded until March 12. However, there was also a statement that the US does not plan to lift any further oil sanctions on Russia," Peskov told reporters.The decision to make an exception demonstrates the US wish to stabilize the global energy market, in which the positions of Moscow and Washington coincide, Peskov said.It would be impossible to stabilize the market without significant volumes of Russian oil pumped into it, Peskov added.Moscow hopes that a new round of trilateral talks on Ukraine will take place, Peskov said.Russia has no fears at the moment that United States will put the settlement in Ukraine on back-burner due to the conflict with Iran, Peskov said.There is no specific information on the date and place of the new round of trilateral negotiations on Ukraine yet, the spokesman added.
US Moves to Ease Sanctions on Russian Oil in Bid to Stabilize Global Energy Markets - Kremlin
The Kremlin has taken note of Washington statements about the United States having no further plans to lift oil sanctions from Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"We have heard the statement from US officials that an exception has been made for oil already loaded until March 12. However, there was also a statement that the US does not plan to lift any further oil sanctions on Russia," Peskov told reporters.
The decision to make an exception demonstrates the US wish to stabilize the global energy market, in which the positions of Moscow and Washington coincide, Peskov said.
"We do believe that the current situation threatens to escalate the crisis in the global energy sector. And, of course, such actions will, to some extent, contribute to the stabilization of this market," the Kremlin spokesman said.
It would be impossible to stabilize the market without significant volumes of Russian oil pumped into it, Peskov added.
Moscow hopes that a new round of trilateral talks on Ukraine will take place, Peskov said.
"We hope that the next round will take place," Peskov told reporters.
Russia has no fears at the moment that United States will put the settlement in Ukraine on back-burner due to the conflict with Iran, Peskov said.
"We continue to highly appreciate the willingness of the United States to provide mediation services in the search for a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis," Peskov said.
There is no specific information on the date and place of the new round of trilateral negotiations on Ukraine yet, the spokesman added.