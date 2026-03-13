https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/us-navy-may-escort-ships-in-strait-of-hormuz-as-part-of-international-coalition---bessent-1123816833.html

US Navy May Escort Ships in Strait of Hormuz as Part of International Coalition - Bessent

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Thursday that the US Navy may escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz as part of an international coalition.

"My belief that as soon as it is militarily possible, the US Navy, perhaps with an international coalition, will be escorting vessels through [the Strait of Hormuz]," Bessent said in an interview with Sky News.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.

