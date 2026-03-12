https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/persian-gulf-states-cut-oil-production-by-10mln-bpd-due-to-hormuz-strait-closure--iea-report--1123812908.html
The Persian Gulf countries have reduced oil production by at least 10 million barrels per day due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a fresh report on Thursday.
The document pointed out that global oil supplies will decrease by 8 million barrels per day in March due to production cuts in several Middle Eastern countries as a result of the crisis over the Strait of Hormuz, but this decrease will be partially offset by Russia and Kazakhstan.In a report, the IEA also lowered its forecast for the growth rate of global oil production by the end of 2026 by half — by 1.28 million barrels per day to 1.11 million barrels per day, and now expects production at 107.23 million barrels per day.The report also noted that eight OPEC+ countries with voluntary restrictions increased oil production in February by 290,000 barrels per day to 33.53 million barrels, and produced 970,00 barrels per day above the quota level."OPEC+ crude production fell 260 kb/d to 43.1 mb/d in February as higher supply from Gulf producers including Iraq, Iran, and Saudi Arabia – collectively higher by 400 kb/d m-o-m – failed to offset sharply lower Russian supply," the report said.
The Persian Gulf countries have reduced oil production by at least 10 million barrels per day due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a fresh report on Thursday.
"With crude and oil product flows through the Strait of Hormuz plunging from around 20 mb/d before the war to a trickle currently, limited capacity available to bypass the crucial waterway, and storage filling up, Gulf countries have cut total oil production by at least 10 mb/d. In the absence of a rapid resumption of shipping flows, supply losses are set to increase," the report read.
The document pointed out that global oil supplies will decrease by 8 million barrels per day in March due to production cuts in several Middle Eastern countries as a result of the crisis over the Strait of Hormuz, but this decrease will be partially offset by Russia and Kazakhstan.
In a report, the IEA also lowered its forecast for the growth rate of global oil production by the end of 2026 by half — by 1.28 million barrels per day to 1.11 million barrels per day, and now expects production at 107.23 million barrels per day.
According to the survey, the agency expected the 2026 production to increase by 2.39 million barrels per day to 108.56 million barrels per day. The fresh report's tables suggest that the IEA now expects global oil production to grow by 1.11 million barrels per day this year to 107.23 million barrels per day.
The report also noted that eight OPEC+ countries with voluntary restrictions increased oil production in February by 290,000 barrels per day to 33.53 million barrels, and produced 970,00 barrels per day above the quota level.
According to the attached tables, the total oil production of Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Algeria, Kuwait, Kazakhstan and Oman in February amounted to 33.53 million barrels per day against 33.24 million barrels in January. At the same time, according to the IEA, taking into account the current quotas, remaining voluntary restrictions and compensation schedules, the target level for eight countries was 32.56 million barrels.
"OPEC+ crude production fell 260 kb/d to 43.1 mb/d in February as higher supply from Gulf producers including Iraq, Iran, and Saudi Arabia – collectively higher by 400 kb/d m-o-m – failed to offset sharply lower Russian supply," the report said.