https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/persian-gulf-states-cut-oil-production-by-10mln-bpd-due-to-hormuz-strait-closure--iea-report--1123812908.html

Persian Gulf States Cut Oil Production by 10Mln Bpd Due to Hormuz Strait Closure – IEA Report

Persian Gulf States Cut Oil Production by 10Mln Bpd Due to Hormuz Strait Closure – IEA Report

Sputnik International

The Persian Gulf countries have reduced oil production by at least 10 million barrels per day due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a fresh report on Thursday.

2026-03-12T11:11+0000

2026-03-12T11:11+0000

2026-03-12T11:11+0000

economy

iea

report

production

strait of hormuz

crude

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112614624_0:73:3050:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_4337ab083af350e13646a45edae6e32a.jpg

The document pointed out that global oil supplies will decrease by 8 million barrels per day in March due to production cuts in several Middle Eastern countries as a result of the crisis over the Strait of Hormuz, but this decrease will be partially offset by Russia and Kazakhstan.In a report, the IEA also lowered its forecast for the growth rate of global oil production by the end of 2026 by half — by 1.28 million barrels per day to 1.11 million barrels per day, and now expects production at 107.23 million barrels per day.The report also noted that eight OPEC+ countries with voluntary restrictions increased oil production in February by 290,000 barrels per day to 33.53 million barrels, and produced 970,00 barrels per day above the quota level."OPEC+ crude production fell 260 kb/d to 43.1 mb/d in February as higher supply from Gulf producers including Iraq, Iran, and Saudi Arabia – collectively higher by 400 kb/d m-o-m – failed to offset sharply lower Russian supply," the report said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/strait-of-hormuz-closure-expert-outlines-three-scenarios-for-oil-markets-1123720619.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/hormuz-straits-closure-could-trigger-collapse-of-fiat-money-expert-1123725947.html

strait of hormuz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iae report, oil production, oil supplies, iea forecast