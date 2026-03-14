https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/foreign-suspect-arrested-for-inciting-terrorism-admits-to-visiting-ukrainian-websites---fsb-1123822884.html
Foreign Suspect Arrested for Inciting Terrorism Admits to Visiting Ukrainian Websites - FSB
Foreign Suspect Arrested for Inciting Terrorism Admits to Visiting Ukrainian Websites - FSB
Sputnik International
A foreign national detained in the Tambov Region for inciting acts of terrorism has admitted to visiting Ukrainian websites, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) revealed.
2026-03-14T08:59+0000
2026-03-14T08:59+0000
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Earlier in the day, a foreign national was arrested in the Russian Tambov Region for using the Telegram to incite acts of terrorism against government officials, FSB said.The arrested man, a resident of the Tambov Region, was using the Telegram messaging app to "incite acts of violence against government and administrative officials," the FSB also said. The suspect arrived in Russia to evade military service in his native country, the FSB said. "The foreign national arrived in Russia with the aim of evading compulsory military service in the armed forces of a foreign state, for which he had been placed on a wanted list in his country of origin," the statement read. It was also established that the suspect had been repeatedly held administratively liable for violating Russian migration laws, the FSB noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/russias-fsb-prevents-terrorist-attack-against-senior-military-officer-in-st-petersburg-1123692394.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/russias-fsb-prevents-terrorist-attack-against-senior-military-officer-in-st-petersburg-1123692394.html
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FSB arrests foreign national for inciting terrorism in Tambov Region
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FSB arrests foreign national for inciting terrorism in Tambov Region
2026-03-14T08:59+0000
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a foreign national detained in the tambov region for inciting acts of terrorism has admitted to visiting ukrainian websites, the russian federal security service (fsb) revealed.
a foreign national detained in the tambov region for inciting acts of terrorism has admitted to visiting ukrainian websites, the russian federal security service (fsb) revealed.
Foreign Suspect Arrested for Inciting Terrorism Admits to Visiting Ukrainian Websites - FSB
MOSCOW, March 14 - A foreign national detained in the Tambov Region for inciting acts of terrorism has admitted to visiting Ukrainian websites, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) revealed.
Earlier in the day, a foreign national was arrested in the Russian Tambov Region for using the Telegram to incite acts of terrorism against government officials, FSB said.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia has identified and thwarted the illegal activities of a foreign citizen suspected of publicly calling for terrorist acts in the Tambov Region," the statement read.
The arrested man, a resident of the Tambov Region, was using the Telegram messaging app to "incite acts of violence against government and administrative officials," the FSB also said.
"As a result of the conducted operations, the suspect was detained. A criminal case has been opened against him on charges of committing a crime under the article on public calls for terrorist activities committed with the use of the Internet," the FSB added.
The suspect arrived in Russia to evade military service in his native country, the FSB said.
"The foreign national arrived in Russia with the aim of evading compulsory military service in the armed forces of a foreign state, for which he had been placed on a wanted list in his country of origin," the statement read.
It was also established that the suspect had been repeatedly held administratively liable for violating Russian migration laws, the FSB noted.
"The FSB of Russia once again draws citizens’ attention to the fact that Ukrainian intelligence agencies have not reduced their efforts to search the internet, social networks and messengers for potential perpetrators of terrorist attacks and sabotage aimed at harming our country, and warns that all individuals who have agreed to assist the enemy will be identified and held criminally liable, which entails punishment in the form of imprisonment, including life imprisonment," the statement read.