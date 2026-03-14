https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/foreign-suspect-arrested-for-inciting-terrorism-admits-to-visiting-ukrainian-websites---fsb-1123822884.html

Foreign Suspect Arrested for Inciting Terrorism Admits to Visiting Ukrainian Websites - FSB

Foreign Suspect Arrested for Inciting Terrorism Admits to Visiting Ukrainian Websites - FSB

Sputnik International

A foreign national detained in the Tambov Region for inciting acts of terrorism has admitted to visiting Ukrainian websites, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) revealed.

2026-03-14T08:59+0000

2026-03-14T08:59+0000

2026-03-14T08:59+0000

russia

russia

russian federal security service (fsb)

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Earlier in the day, a foreign national was arrested in the Russian Tambov Region for using the Telegram to incite acts of terrorism against government officials, FSB said.The arrested man, a resident of the Tambov Region, was using the Telegram messaging app to "incite acts of violence against government and administrative officials," the FSB also said. The suspect arrived in Russia to evade military service in his native country, the FSB said. "The foreign national arrived in Russia with the aim of evading compulsory military service in the armed forces of a foreign state, for which he had been placed on a wanted list in his country of origin," the statement read. It was also established that the suspect had been repeatedly held administratively liable for violating Russian migration laws, the FSB noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/russias-fsb-prevents-terrorist-attack-against-senior-military-officer-in-st-petersburg-1123692394.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/russias-fsb-prevents-terrorist-attack-against-senior-military-officer-in-st-petersburg-1123692394.html

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FSB arrests foreign national for inciting terrorism in Tambov Region Sputnik International FSB arrests foreign national for inciting terrorism in Tambov Region 2026-03-14T08:59+0000 true PT0M25S

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Sputnik International

a foreign national detained in the tambov region for inciting acts of terrorism has admitted to visiting ukrainian websites, the russian federal security service (fsb) revealed.