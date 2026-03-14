https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/iran-strikes-target-suspected-locations-of-us-israeli-commanders--irgc-1123822044.html
Iran Strikes Target Suspected Locations of US, Israeli Commanders – IRGC
Iran Strikes Target Suspected Locations of US, Israeli Commanders – IRGC
Sputnik International
The Iranian armed forces have carried out strikes on suspected locations of Israeli and US commanders, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.
2026-03-14T03:15+0000
2026-03-14T03:15+0000
2026-03-14T04:36+0000
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"Ten shelters and locations on occupied territories, as well as three US assembly and shelter sites in the region, were identified and struck with the objective of hunting down US and Zionist commanders," the IRGC said in a statement quoted by the Fars news agency. The Iranian forces used drones and missiles to hit seven locations in Israel's Tel Aviv, two targets in the city of Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv, and one in the town of Shoham. Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, as well as US military bases in the Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Erbil were also struck. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/irans-supreme-leader-all-us-bases-should-be-closed-we-will-continue-to-attack-them-1123815017.html
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us-iran war, us-israeli war on iran, iranian strikes, iranina true promise 4 targets, iran kills us soldiers
us-iran war, us-israeli war on iran, iranian strikes, iranina true promise 4 targets, iran kills us soldiers
Iran Strikes Target Suspected Locations of US, Israeli Commanders – IRGC
03:15 GMT 14.03.2026 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 14.03.2026)
The Iranian armed forces have carried out strikes on suspected locations of Israeli and US commanders, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.
"Ten shelters and locations on occupied territories, as well as three US assembly and shelter sites in the region, were identified and struck with the objective of hunting down US and Zionist commanders," the IRGC said in a statement quoted by the Fars news agency.
The Iranian forces used drones and missiles to hit seven locations in Israel's Tel Aviv, two targets in the city of Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv, and one in the town of Shoham. Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, as well as US military bases in the Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Erbil were also struck.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.