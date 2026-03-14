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Iranian Foreign Minister: New Supreme Leader Already Performs His Duties
Iranian Foreign Minister: New Supreme Leader Already Performs His Duties
Sputnik International
The world will soon see Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, he is already performing his duties, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said
2026-03-14T17:29+0000
2026-03-14T17:29+0000
2026-03-14T17:30+0000
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"They will see soon, I guess, that there is no problem with the new supreme leader … He will perform his duties, he is performing his duties according to the constitution," Araghchi told the MS Now channel. The Iranian governance system does not depend on any individual or group, with the structure functioning well, Araghchi added.
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iran's supreme leader, abbas araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister: New Supreme Leader Already Performs His Duties
17:29 GMT 14.03.2026 (Updated: 17:30 GMT 14.03.2026)
The world will soon see Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, he is already performing his duties, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.
"They will see soon, I guess, that there is no problem with the new supreme leader … He will perform his duties, he is performing his duties according to the constitution," Araghchi told the MS Now channel.
The Iranian governance system does not depend on any individual or group, with the structure functioning well, Araghchi added.