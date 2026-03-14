https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/iranian-foreign-minister-new-supreme-leader-already-performs-his-duties-1123825603.html

Iranian Foreign Minister: New Supreme Leader Already Performs His Duties

Iranian Foreign Minister: New Supreme Leader Already Performs His Duties

Sputnik International

The world will soon see Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, he is already performing his duties, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said

2026-03-14T17:29+0000

2026-03-14T17:29+0000

2026-03-14T17:30+0000

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"They will see soon, I guess, that there is no problem with the new supreme leader … He will perform his duties, he is performing his duties according to the constitution," Araghchi told the MS Now channel. The Iranian governance system does not depend on any individual or group, with the structure functioning well, Araghchi added.

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