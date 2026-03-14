https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/us-faces-harsh-retaliation-if-it-tries-to-kill-irans-new-supreme-leader-1123822681.html

US Faces Harsh Retaliation If It Tries to Kill Iran's New Supreme Leader

US Faces Harsh Retaliation If It Tries to Kill Iran's New Supreme Leader

Sputnik International

The United States will face severe retaliation if it tries to kill Iran's new Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.

2026-03-14T05:53+0000

2026-03-14T05:53+0000

2026-03-14T05:53+0000

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When asked what Iran's response would be if the US and Israel attempted to assassinate Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Jalali said: "You are seeing Iran's response today." On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their “preemptive” attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning. On March 8, his son Mojtaba, who has not yet appeared in public, was appointed as his successor. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the new Supreme Leader was wounded but was feeling well.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/live-updates-middle-east-tensions-mount-after-strikes-on-iran--day-15-1123822490.html

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Sputnik International

the united states will face severe retaliation if it tries to kill iran's new supreme leader mojtaba khamenei, iranian ambassador to russia kazem jalali told sputnik.